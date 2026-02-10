Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolated

CoperFarma UbirataOnline Banner
10/02/2026
Últimas Notícias: Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolatedHuskers Return Home to Face Purdue in Top-15 Showdown – University of NebraskaFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta terça-feira (10/02)Discord will require a face scan or ID for full access next monthRobinhood Markets (HOOD) Moves 14.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?Premier League title race tracker: Remaining schedules, predicted points as Arsenal aim to hold first placeMinistério da Pesca cancela mais de 76 mil licenças de pescadores7 atitudes que ajudam a proteger a saúde do intestino5 Things To Know About South Korean Figure Skater Cha Jun-HwanTigers To Sign Austin SlaterEverton predicted XI vs Bournemouth: Toffees look to complete first league double over Cherries (4-2-3-1)Médico ortopedista denunciado pelo Ministério Público do Paraná em Toledo por cobrar de pacientes por cirurgias feitas pelo SUS é condenado a dez anos de prisãoWho Are Anthony Ponomarenko’s Parents Marina Klimova and Sergei Ponomarenko?Onça-parda é registrada pela primeira vez em parque do ParanáTamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s low approval ratingsEverton x Bournemouth Palpite – Onde assistir, Horário e Dicas 10/02 pela Premier LeagueAll four SF Giants free agents from 2025 season still remain unsignedBloco Asiático estreia no Carnaval de Curitiba com danças e artes marciaisWinter Olympics 2026: Max Naumov and the legacy of Flight 5342BBB 26: enquete atualizada aponta saída de Veterana mesmo com torcida forteShooting near Fulton County elementary school under investigation; Campus placed on hard lockdownAmerican Olympians slip during speedskating racesSo you didn’t get 2026 World Cup tickets in FIFA’s lottery. What now?Carnaval na Estância Ouro Fino terá atividades infantis, trilhas e trio de sambaTractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Claudinho’s Attempt Saved, Hosts Pile PressureAs novas regras para a obtenção da Carteira Nacional de Habilitação são analisadas na entrevista desta semanaRachel Zoe Brings Full Glam and Impeccable Style to the Slopes During Luxe Aspen EscapeTeam news for West Ham v Man Utd | 10 FebHoward Lutnick, Trump’s commerce secretary, faces calls to resign over Epstein tiesSacola no telhado denuncia mulher por tráfico em Curitiba50 Cent Reacts To Ja Rule & Tony Yayo’s Pillow-Throwing Plane ArgumentJa Rule Gets Into Heated Argument With Tony Yayo on Plane, Video ShowsDólar cai para o menor valor em 21 meses, e bolsa bate recordePor que a terra de Bad Bunny não vota para presidente?2026 Rivian R2 Prototype Drive: Taking a Different TackWhat parents need to know about Trump Accounts: An FAQRussian court fines pensioner for liking two YouTube videos in presumed legal first — Novaya Gazeta EuropeNick Martinez, Rays agree to deal (source)Nova mega usina de biometano no Paraná tem R$ 196 milhões investidosCoca-Cola (KO) Q4 2025 earningscomo foi a viagem escolar que resultou em indenização de R$ 1 milhão a pai de alunaWhen is Mardi Gras 2026? The meaning of the holiday, colors, historyGêmeos pulam de carro em movimento antes de queda no ParanáJennifer Grey shares girls trip photos with Tracy Pollan on InstagramCarnaval 2026 é feriado no Rio de Janeiro? Veja o que diz a leiOperator of Eddie Bauer stores in the US and Canada files for bankruptcyAccess DeniedFederal court blocks California’s law enforcement mask banKick-off times confirmed for Qarabağ’s matches against Newcastle UnitedHawaiʻi Storm Latest: State Shuts Down, 1,000s Lose PowerLIVE: UAE elect to bat first against New Zealand | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026‘Tela Quente’ hoje: qual filme vai passar na TV Globo nesta segunda-feira (09/02)?Emicida traz turnê inspirada nos Racionais MC’s para CuritibaWarriors’ Pursuit of Lonzo Ball Reportedly Takes Unexpected TurnEUA 2×1! Passagens para Nova York mais Miami, Los Angeles e outras cidades a partir de R$ 2.801 com bagagem despachadaNetherlands bring in Klaassen and van der Gugten and field; Myburgh debuts for NamibiaFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta segunda-feira (09/02)The BBC’s Not Saying How It’ll Fund ‘Doctor Who’ After Its Disney BreakupGrocery giant Kroger names former Walmart executive Greg Foran as CEOEmbark Studios Is Encouraging Cooperation in ARC Raiders With New Shared Watch EventUOB uzmanları altın fiyatlarına ilişkin en son tahminleri sunuyor.Penteados de Carnaval: 4 opções práticas para curtir a folia sem preocupaçãoSpectrum says Northern Kentucky outage now resolved after Super Bowl was temporarily inaccessible for subscribers10 Şubat dolar kaç lira? Euro ne kadar?Al Horford unplugged: On NBA trade deadline, the Steph Curry experience and moreFormer Vol makes first career NBA startIrmãos de ministro do STF investem em resort no ParanáFour players tossed after brawl in Pistons-Hornets gameJames Harden scores 23 points, delivers winning debut for CavsNuggets 136-120 Bulls (Feb 7, 2026) Game RecapWarriors vs Grizzlies LIVE Score Updates: Key match in the standings (55-65) | 02/09/2026Arizona unanimous No. 1 in AP men’s college basketball pollResultado Lotofácil 3609: veja números desta segunda-feiraThunder’s Isaiah Joe: Drops 21 off bench SaturdayNaz Reid ejected during jersey-grabbing scuffle against Hawks Monday nightInjury Report, Additional Buyout Market CandidatesReceitas com grão-de-bico: 8 opções para melhorar o ganho de massa muscular15 Best Italian Cocktails, According to ExpertsNuggets’ Julian Strawther: Starting SaturdayGlobo não exibirá mais a Fórmula 1 ao vivo após reviravoltaNovidades da Netflix: filmes, séries e documentários que estreiam entre 9 e 15 de fevereiro de 2026Start List, Format, and How to WatchOlympic town warms as climate change puts Winter Games on thin iceMagic lead Bucks 27-22 after first quarterNeal Shipley marks professional milestone, shares Pittsburgh story with PGA Tour fansCrime 101 writer-director Bart Layton reveals his Mount Rushmore of crime genre movies: ‘they’re endlessly brilliant and rewatchable’Credores da Ligga Telecom tomam ações de empresas ligadas a Nelson TanureSpike Jonze Directs Ben Stiller And Benson Boone In Musical Instacart Super Bowl CommercialTrump threatens to block opening of new bridge between Windsor and DetroitGame Preview #55 – Timberwolves vs. HawksExpert advice on how to be a better gift giver to your partner‘Don Juan’ é preso suspeito de furtar mulheres em CuritibaCidades históricas no Brasil: conheça 3 destinos para quem busca cultura e autenticidadeLouisville vs NC State odds, prediction, pick for UofL basketball gameLindsey Vonn’s dad: Olympic crash should be ‘end of her career’Resumo da novela Êta Mundo Melhor! de 10 a 16 de fevereiroPistons vs. Hornets prediction, odds, spread, time: 2026 NBA picks for Monday, Feb. 9Quina 6949: veja dezenas desta segunda-feiraLive updates: Nancy Guthrie’s family says return ‘only way we will have peace,’ purported ransom deadline nears“Nevou na Globo” estreia com Laís Souza apresentando os destaques dos Jogos Olímpicos de Inverno
Ubiratã Online News
10/02/2026
Últimas Notícias: Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolatedHuskers Return Home to Face Purdue in Top-15 Showdown – University of NebraskaFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta terça-feira (10/02)Discord will require a face scan or ID for full access next monthRobinhood Markets (HOOD) Moves 14.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?Premier League title race tracker: Remaining schedules, predicted points as Arsenal aim to hold first placeMinistério da Pesca cancela mais de 76 mil licenças de pescadores7 atitudes que ajudam a proteger a saúde do intestino5 Things To Know About South Korean Figure Skater Cha Jun-HwanTigers To Sign Austin SlaterEverton predicted XI vs Bournemouth: Toffees look to complete first league double over Cherries (4-2-3-1)Médico ortopedista denunciado pelo Ministério Público do Paraná em Toledo por cobrar de pacientes por cirurgias feitas pelo SUS é condenado a dez anos de prisãoWho Are Anthony Ponomarenko’s Parents Marina Klimova and Sergei Ponomarenko?Onça-parda é registrada pela primeira vez em parque do ParanáTamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s low approval ratingsEverton x Bournemouth Palpite – Onde assistir, Horário e Dicas 10/02 pela Premier LeagueAll four SF Giants free agents from 2025 season still remain unsignedBloco Asiático estreia no Carnaval de Curitiba com danças e artes marciaisWinter Olympics 2026: Max Naumov and the legacy of Flight 5342BBB 26: enquete atualizada aponta saída de Veterana mesmo com torcida forteShooting near Fulton County elementary school under investigation; Campus placed on hard lockdownAmerican Olympians slip during speedskating racesSo you didn’t get 2026 World Cup tickets in FIFA’s lottery. What now?Carnaval na Estância Ouro Fino terá atividades infantis, trilhas e trio de sambaTractor Sazi Vs Al Sadd Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Claudinho’s Attempt Saved, Hosts Pile PressureAs novas regras para a obtenção da Carteira Nacional de Habilitação são analisadas na entrevista desta semanaRachel Zoe Brings Full Glam and Impeccable Style to the Slopes During Luxe Aspen EscapeTeam news for West Ham v Man Utd | 10 FebHoward Lutnick, Trump’s commerce secretary, faces calls to resign over Epstein tiesSacola no telhado denuncia mulher por tráfico em Curitiba50 Cent Reacts To Ja Rule & Tony Yayo’s Pillow-Throwing Plane ArgumentJa Rule Gets Into Heated Argument With Tony Yayo on Plane, Video ShowsDólar cai para o menor valor em 21 meses, e bolsa bate recordePor que a terra de Bad Bunny não vota para presidente?2026 Rivian R2 Prototype Drive: Taking a Different TackWhat parents need to know about Trump Accounts: An FAQRussian court fines pensioner for liking two YouTube videos in presumed legal first — Novaya Gazeta EuropeNick Martinez, Rays agree to deal (source)Nova mega usina de biometano no Paraná tem R$ 196 milhões investidosCoca-Cola (KO) Q4 2025 earningscomo foi a viagem escolar que resultou em indenização de R$ 1 milhão a pai de alunaWhen is Mardi Gras 2026? The meaning of the holiday, colors, historyGêmeos pulam de carro em movimento antes de queda no ParanáJennifer Grey shares girls trip photos with Tracy Pollan on InstagramCarnaval 2026 é feriado no Rio de Janeiro? Veja o que diz a leiOperator of Eddie Bauer stores in the US and Canada files for bankruptcyAccess DeniedFederal court blocks California’s law enforcement mask banKick-off times confirmed for Qarabağ’s matches against Newcastle UnitedHawaiʻi Storm Latest: State Shuts Down, 1,000s Lose PowerLIVE: UAE elect to bat first against New Zealand | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026‘Tela Quente’ hoje: qual filme vai passar na TV Globo nesta segunda-feira (09/02)?Emicida traz turnê inspirada nos Racionais MC’s para CuritibaWarriors’ Pursuit of Lonzo Ball Reportedly Takes Unexpected TurnEUA 2×1! Passagens para Nova York mais Miami, Los Angeles e outras cidades a partir de R$ 2.801 com bagagem despachadaNetherlands bring in Klaassen and van der Gugten and field; Myburgh debuts for NamibiaFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta segunda-feira (09/02)The BBC’s Not Saying How It’ll Fund ‘Doctor Who’ After Its Disney BreakupGrocery giant Kroger names former Walmart executive Greg Foran as CEOEmbark Studios Is Encouraging Cooperation in ARC Raiders With New Shared Watch EventUOB uzmanları altın fiyatlarına ilişkin en son tahminleri sunuyor.Penteados de Carnaval: 4 opções práticas para curtir a folia sem preocupaçãoSpectrum says Northern Kentucky outage now resolved after Super Bowl was temporarily inaccessible for subscribers10 Şubat dolar kaç lira? Euro ne kadar?Al Horford unplugged: On NBA trade deadline, the Steph Curry experience and moreFormer Vol makes first career NBA startIrmãos de ministro do STF investem em resort no ParanáFour players tossed after brawl in Pistons-Hornets gameJames Harden scores 23 points, delivers winning debut for CavsNuggets 136-120 Bulls (Feb 7, 2026) Game RecapWarriors vs Grizzlies LIVE Score Updates: Key match in the standings (55-65) | 02/09/2026Arizona unanimous No. 1 in AP men’s college basketball pollResultado Lotofácil 3609: veja números desta segunda-feiraThunder’s Isaiah Joe: Drops 21 off bench SaturdayNaz Reid ejected during jersey-grabbing scuffle against Hawks Monday nightInjury Report, Additional Buyout Market CandidatesReceitas com grão-de-bico: 8 opções para melhorar o ganho de massa muscular15 Best Italian Cocktails, According to ExpertsNuggets’ Julian Strawther: Starting SaturdayGlobo não exibirá mais a Fórmula 1 ao vivo após reviravoltaNovidades da Netflix: filmes, séries e documentários que estreiam entre 9 e 15 de fevereiro de 2026Start List, Format, and How to WatchOlympic town warms as climate change puts Winter Games on thin iceMagic lead Bucks 27-22 after first quarterNeal Shipley marks professional milestone, shares Pittsburgh story with PGA Tour fansCrime 101 writer-director Bart Layton reveals his Mount Rushmore of crime genre movies: ‘they’re endlessly brilliant and rewatchable’Credores da Ligga Telecom tomam ações de empresas ligadas a Nelson TanureSpike Jonze Directs Ben Stiller And Benson Boone In Musical Instacart Super Bowl CommercialTrump threatens to block opening of new bridge between Windsor and DetroitGame Preview #55 – Timberwolves vs. HawksExpert advice on how to be a better gift giver to your partner‘Don Juan’ é preso suspeito de furtar mulheres em CuritibaCidades históricas no Brasil: conheça 3 destinos para quem busca cultura e autenticidadeLouisville vs NC State odds, prediction, pick for UofL basketball gameLindsey Vonn’s dad: Olympic crash should be ‘end of her career’Resumo da novela Êta Mundo Melhor! de 10 a 16 de fevereiroPistons vs. Hornets prediction, odds, spread, time: 2026 NBA picks for Monday, Feb. 9Quina 6949: veja dezenas desta segunda-feiraLive updates: Nancy Guthrie’s family says return ‘only way we will have peace,’ purported ransom deadline nears“Nevou na Globo” estreia com Laís Souza apresentando os destaques dos Jogos Olímpicos de Inverno
Ubiratã Online News

Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolated

Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolated

  • February 10, 2026
Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolated


UPDATE 4:45 P.M. 2/10 SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – Authorities said they believe a shooting that left multiple people dead on Tuesday was an isolated incident.

Sarasota County Community Affairs Manager, Matthew Binkley, confirmed there were multiple victims and no survivors but could not provide information about suspects or whether anyone is in custody.

The shooting has generated a large response from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with numerous deputies and patrol cars on scene. Deputies have blocked off the area and are directing traffic while checking identification of residents trying to enter the gated community.

Man accused of shooting father in Sarasota parking lot is denied bail

Deputies are stationed throughout the area working to gather information about the incident.

Residents in the area have been trying to piece together what happened, with several people coming to the scene seeking information. One man who said he personally knew the people who lived in the home was visibly shaken when he arrived at the scene.

Neighbors from across the street described the community as relatively safe, noting that incidents like this are unusual for the gated neighborhood.

Investigators continue to learn more about the circumstances that led to the shooting. None of the victims have been identified, officials said, and next-of-kin notifications have not been made.

Crime Scene, Forensics, Victim Advocates, Criminal Investigations, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and the Patrol Bureau are on scene conducting the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

UPDATE 2:54 P.M. 2/10 SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said there are multiple victims dead after a shooting at a home in the Amberlea subdivision.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a nearby neighbor at 12:24 p.m. and arrived on scene at 12:29 p.m., police said during a press conference.

“We do have multiple victims in the house, and our crime scene forensics team is in there now doing the preliminary investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

The shooting was reported at 4822 Fall Crest Circle in Sarasota, near the intersection of Proctor Road and McIntosh Road.(WWSB)

No survivors were found at the scene, and police said they do not have any suspects at this time. The scene is limited to the home, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Multiple law enforcement resources are working the scene, including an unmanned aircraft system conducting overhead searches, crime scene investigation teams, forensics and patrol units.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, though police did not specify how many weapons may have been involved or whether they were connected to the incident.

Police said they have not been able to make identifications of the victims and have not notified next of kin. They could not confirm whether all victims were adults or if the people involved knew each other.

The home had been the subject of two previous police calls, though officials said it did not appear to be a residence of suspicious nature or one that routinely required police services.

Investigators are taking statements from nearby witnesses and neighbors and examining potential surveillance footage, including doorbell cameras, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects and believe all persons are accounted for.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

UPDATE 1:59 P.M. 2/10 SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Amberlia community in eastern Sarasota County.

The shooting was reported at 4822 Fall Crest Circle in Sarasota, near the intersection of Proctor Road and McIntosh Road. The sheriff’s office posted information about the incident on Facebook around 1:22 p.m.

Deputies have established a staging area at Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church at Harris and Proctor roads, where they will provide briefings and updates as information becomes available.

Proctor Road has been closed from McIntosh Road to Honore Ave due to the heavy law enforcement presence. Schools in the area have been notified of the situation and are alerting parents through emails and phone calls.

The number of people involved and whether there are any injuries or deaths has not been confirmed. The sheriff’s office continues to work the active scene.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Sarasota.

Deputies responded to 4822 Fallcrest Cir., the department said in a social media post.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area of Proctor Road and McIntosh Road due to a heavy law enforcement presence.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2026 WWSB. All rights reserved.



Source link

Relacionados

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Moves 14.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
  • February 10, 2026
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Moves 14.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) shares ended the last trading session 14% higher at $82.82. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in…

Leia Mais

Continue Lendo
5 Things To Know About South Korean Figure Skater Cha Jun-Hwan
  • February 10, 2026
5 Things To Know About South Korean Figure Skater Cha Jun-Hwan

1. Chan Jun-hwan and ENHYPHEN’s Sunghoon trained together as skaters Long before they were respectively conquering the world’s ice rinks and stadium stages, Cha Jun-Hwan and ENHYPHEN’s Sunghoon trained together…

Leia Mais

Continue Lendo

Outras Notícias

Mundo

Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolated

  • February 10, 2026
Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolated
Europe

Huskers Return Home to Face Purdue in Top-15 Showdown – University of Nebraska

  • February 10, 2026
Huskers Return Home to Face Purdue in Top-15 Showdown – University of Nebraska
Paraná

Falecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta terça-feira (10/02)

  • February 10, 2026
Falecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta terça-feira (10/02)
Brasil

Discord will require a face scan or ID for full access next month

  • February 10, 2026
Discord will require a face scan or ID for full access next month
Mundo

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Moves 14.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

  • February 10, 2026
Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Moves 14.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Europe

Premier League title race tracker: Remaining schedules, predicted points as Arsenal aim to hold first place

  • February 10, 2026
Premier League title race tracker: Remaining schedules, predicted points as Arsenal aim to hold first place
Brasil

Ministério da Pesca cancela mais de 76 mil licenças de pescadores

  • February 10, 2026
Ministério da Pesca cancela mais de 76 mil licenças de pescadores
Paraná

7 atitudes que ajudam a proteger a saúde do intestino

  • February 10, 2026
7 atitudes que ajudam a proteger a saúde do intestino
Mundo

5 Things To Know About South Korean Figure Skater Cha Jun-Hwan

  • February 10, 2026
5 Things To Know About South Korean Figure Skater Cha Jun-Hwan
Europe

Tigers To Sign Austin Slater

  • February 10, 2026
Tigers To Sign Austin Slater

Cookies Policy - Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy