Multiple people dead in Amberlea shooting, authorities call incident isolated

UPDATE 4:45 P.M. 2/10 SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – Authorities said they believe a shooting that left multiple people dead on Tuesday was an isolated incident.

Sarasota County Community Affairs Manager, Matthew Binkley, confirmed there were multiple victims and no survivors but could not provide information about suspects or whether anyone is in custody.

The shooting has generated a large response from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with numerous deputies and patrol cars on scene. Deputies have blocked off the area and are directing traffic while checking identification of residents trying to enter the gated community.

Deputies are stationed throughout the area working to gather information about the incident.

Residents in the area have been trying to piece together what happened, with several people coming to the scene seeking information. One man who said he personally knew the people who lived in the home was visibly shaken when he arrived at the scene.

Neighbors from across the street described the community as relatively safe, noting that incidents like this are unusual for the gated neighborhood.

Investigators continue to learn more about the circumstances that led to the shooting. None of the victims have been identified, officials said, and next-of-kin notifications have not been made.

Crime Scene, Forensics, Victim Advocates, Criminal Investigations, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and the Patrol Bureau are on scene conducting the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

UPDATE 2:54 P.M. 2/10 SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said there are multiple victims dead after a shooting at a home in the Amberlea subdivision.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a nearby neighbor at 12:24 p.m. and arrived on scene at 12:29 p.m., police said during a press conference.

“We do have multiple victims in the house, and our crime scene forensics team is in there now doing the preliminary investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

The shooting was reported at 4822 Fall Crest Circle in Sarasota, near the intersection of Proctor Road and McIntosh Road. (WWSB)

No survivors were found at the scene, and police said they do not have any suspects at this time. The scene is limited to the home, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Multiple law enforcement resources are working the scene, including an unmanned aircraft system conducting overhead searches, crime scene investigation teams, forensics and patrol units.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, though police did not specify how many weapons may have been involved or whether they were connected to the incident.

Police said they have not been able to make identifications of the victims and have not notified next of kin. They could not confirm whether all victims were adults or if the people involved knew each other.

The home had been the subject of two previous police calls, though officials said it did not appear to be a residence of suspicious nature or one that routinely required police services.

Investigators are taking statements from nearby witnesses and neighbors and examining potential surveillance footage, including doorbell cameras, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects and believe all persons are accounted for.

UPDATE 1:59 P.M. 2/10 SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Amberlia community in eastern Sarasota County.

The shooting was reported at 4822 Fall Crest Circle in Sarasota, near the intersection of Proctor Road and McIntosh Road. The sheriff’s office posted information about the incident on Facebook around 1:22 p.m.

Deputies have established a staging area at Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church at Harris and Proctor roads, where they will provide briefings and updates as information becomes available.

Proctor Road has been closed from McIntosh Road to Honore Ave due to the heavy law enforcement presence. Schools in the area have been notified of the situation and are alerting parents through emails and phone calls.

The number of people involved and whether there are any injuries or deaths has not been confirmed. The sheriff’s office continues to work the active scene.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Sarasota.

Deputies responded to 4822 Fallcrest Cir., the department said in a social media post.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area of Proctor Road and McIntosh Road due to a heavy law enforcement presence.

No other details were released.

