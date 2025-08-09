Flash flooding causes road closures in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Heavy rain has caused several roads to flood, according to the Whiteville Police Department (WPD).
Thunderstorms were reported at 5:14 p.m. with heavy rain in Whiteville. Parts of East College Street near the intersection of McKenzie Street are impassable, according to WPD.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that 1.5-3 inches of rain has fallen, with an expected rainfall rate of one to two inches per hour.
The Whiteville Police Department asks residents to avoid the area as crews work to make sure drains are open.
Whiteville Emergency Services reports that some cars were stranded in the water.
The NWS issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Columbus County until 8 p.m.
The NWS advises against driving through a flooded road, as most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.
Copyright 2025 WECT. All rights reserved.