TAMPA, Fla. – A round of storms is bringing soaking tropical moisture to the Gulf Coast and Florida this weekend.

While eyes stay on two tropical areas to watch in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters are monitoring the possibility of heavy rainfall in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Right now, it’s unclear if these storms will evolve into anything tropical that would warrant attention by the National Hurricane Center.

“It has that energy to do something,” said FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney. “But that development (threat) is a little bit lower.”

Gulf Coast rain forecast.

(FOX Weather)

On Friday, heavy showers were lingering around Florida off the coast, but are forecast to move inland by Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals of up to 5 inches are possible through Tuesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast, while other parts of the Gulf Coast could see totals around 2 inches.

Some forecasts suggest the system will dissipate into Florida and the moisture will feed into a disturbance off the Southeast coast near the Carolinas.

However, other models hint at the potential for a separate system to form in the Gulf of America by late this weekend into early next week. But the FOX Forecast Center says there is only a very low chance of this system developing into anything tropical.

Disturbance off Southeast Coast posing little tropical threat

Currently, the disturbance off the coast of North Carolina is characterized by a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms that could slowly develop into the weekend as it moves away from the coast.

Southeast area to watch odds of development.

(FOX Weather)

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in Kill Devil Hills, along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, monitoring storm conditions along the coast. Red flags barring beachgoers from entering the water have been flying for days as this disturbance creates high winds and the risk of rip currents.

“Nobody is getting in the water,” Byrne said. “These waves are just so big.”

Wave heights in nearby Nags Head on Friday afternoon were 7-feet high.

The NHC predicts this system will see little-to-no tropical development, as it merges with a front this weekend and dissipates.