Tim Burton has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most visually distinctive filmmakers, so it only stands to reason that audiences would want — nay, deserve — to see his works in the highest possible resolution. Well, Burton fans, we’ve got some great news on that front: One of his most well-received fantasies is returning to store shelves with a 4K UHD remaster, timed to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

We’re talking, of course, about The Corpse Bride, the stop-motion animated effort that paired Johnny Depp (as Victor Van Dort) and Helena Bonham Carter (as the titular undead betrothed) in an unorthodox love triangle with Emily Watson (as Victor’s fiancée, Victoria Everglot). Although the film marked Burton’s first official foray into stop-motion, he’d dabbled before by producing The Nightmare Before Christmas in 1993 and James and the Giant Peach three years later.

Although The Corpse Bride was generally well-received by critics — it’s currently at 84 percent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and holds a 7.2/10 rating on Metacritic — it wasn’t a huge hit at the box office. Opening in second place behind the mostly forgotten action thriller Flightplan, Bride dropped to the lower reaches of the Top Ten by the end of its first month in theaters, and ultimately grossed a little over $118 million worldwide — enough to cover its $40 million budget, but far from the blockbuster heights scaled by Burton’s bigger films. (Then again, commercial success isn’t everything: Burton’s much-maligned Planet of the Apes remake managed a truly impressive $362.2 million haul.)

Over the years, The Corpse Bride has developed a cult following, and today it stands as one of the more satisfying entries in the director’s long, quirky filmography — all of which made it the perfect candidate for a little extra anniversary love from Warner Bros., where execs saw fit to commission the upcoming remastered edition. Available September 23 in standard and steelbook packaging, the 4K UHD upgrade also comes with an array of bonus material, including:

Digging Up the Past: The Minds Behind Corpse Bride

‘Til Death Do Us Art: A Corpse Bride Reflection

Danny Elfman Interprets the Two Worlds

Inside the Two Worlds of the Corpse Bride

Making Puppets Tick

The Animators: The Breath of Life

The Corpse Bride Pre-Production Galleries

Tim Burton: Dark vs. Light

Voices from the Underworld

The Voices Behind the Voice

While most of the extra features included in the new package are previously released, two of them — “Digging Up the Past: The Minds Behind Corpse Bride” and “‘Til Death Do Us Art: A Corpse Bride Reflection” — are new to consumers. And as if all this weren’t enough, the celebration continues in October, when The Corpse Bride is scheduled to return to select theaters for a special limited anniversary engagement.

Burton, meanwhile, is already hard at work on his next film, a remake of the cult sci-fi feature Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. As recently reported, Margot Robbie is in talks to sign on for the title role.

