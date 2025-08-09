Country thunder 2025 attendees enjoy the weekend
Chris Stapleton arrived at the newly renovated Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, Aug. 8, for the opening show of a two-night stand in Glendale, Arizona, with special guest Marty Stuart and the aptly titled Fabulous Superlatives as part of the All-American Road Show Tour.
Stapleton’s latest album, “Higher,” made the rounds of year-end best-of lists in 2023, including Billboard, Esquire, Vulture and Rolling Stone, whose critic called the album “the best evidence yet for the way one man’s voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre.”
And there were several highlights from that album in the Glendale setlist mix, including the hit singles “White Horse” and “Think I’m in Love With You.”
But that still left plenty of room for the songs that made him popular enough to need a second night to meet demand for tickets in a venue that holds 19,000 people, from “Tennessee Whiskey” to “You Should Probably Leave.”
Chris Stapleton setlist 2025: All-American Road Show Tour songs
These songs made the setlist when Chris Stapleton brought the All-American Road Show Tour to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona:
- “Bad As I Used to Be”
- “Midnight Train to Memphis”
- “Arkansas”
- “What Am I Gonna Do”
- “Worry B Gone”
- “Nobody to Blame”
- “Millionaire”
- “Parachute”
- “It Takes a Woman”
- “Think I’m in Love With You”
- ”Drunkard’s Prayer” (solo acoustic)
- ”Where Rainbows Never Die” (solo acoustic)
- ”I Was Wrong”
- ”Honky Tonkin’s What I Do Best” (with Marty Stuart)
- “White Horse”
- “Cold”
- “Starting Over”
- “Second One to Know”
- “Hard Livin’”
- “You Should Probably Leave”
- “Might as Well Get Stoned”
- “Sometimes I Cry”
- “Fire Away”
- “Broken Halos”
- “Tennessee Whiskey”
Encore
- “Outlaw State of Mind”
Ed has covered pop music for The Republic since 2007, reviewing festivals and concerts, interviewing legends, covering the local scene and more. He did the same in Pittsburgh for more than a decade. Follow him on X and Instagram @edmasley and on Facebook as Ed Masley. Email him at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com.