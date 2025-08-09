I’m a light sleeper — as in, a pin drop can wake me up light. I’m also a working mom of two who needs to power down at night to function when the alarm goes off early the next morning. If that sounds even a little familiar, a white noise machine might just become your new bedtime best friend.

I’ve used the Yogasleep Dohm White Noise Machine for over a decade, and it still whirs like a dream. But if I ever needed a backup, I’d gladly join the tens of thousands of shoppers who swear by the Magicteam White Noise Machine. It’s compact, powerful, and just $17 right now.

Whether you’re blocking out noisy neighbors, a snoring partner, or your restless brain, we found plenty of top-rated sound machines worth adding to your nightstand at Amazon.

White Noise Machines at Amazon

Magicteam White Noise Machine

Amazon



This white noise machine is surprisingly powerful for its compact size. It comes loaded with 20 soothing sounds, including ocean waves crashing, a fan humming, and even birds chirping. All of its smart features, like 32 volume settings and five timer settings, are designed to help you tune out nighttime distractions and drift off faster.

With over 46,000 five-star ratings, it’s a favorite among light sleepers and frequent travelers. One shopper with tinnitus even shared that it helps them “feel more comfortable, think more clearly, and… sleep better.”

Yogasleep Dohm Original White Noise Machine

People



I bought this sound machine when my youngest was a co-sleeping newborn, thinking it was for him. Once he moved into his own room and started sleeping through the night, I kept it for myself — and it’s been humming along on my nightstand ever since.

My Amazon history shows that I bought it on April 22, 2015. It was a best-seller at the time and still is — and just the fact that it has held up all these years says a lot. It’s a simple design with two speeds and adjustable tone and volume, but the soothing sound of the fan-based whirring comforts me every night.

Dreamegg White Noise Machine

Amazon



The Dreamegg is small but mighty. With 21 sounds to soothe you into a deep slumber, including fan hums and nature sounds, it drowns out background noise without being too harsh. It also has seven lullabies stored, making it a versatile choice for the whole family.

It’s cordless and comes with a rechargeable battery that one shopper said “lasts all week.” Another five-star reviewer called it “a lifesaver” for their family and said the sound filled “a whole floor of an Airbnb” to keep them sleeping soundly.

You actually won’t want to sleep on these white noise machines deals. Then keep scrolling for more sleep essentials — masks, earplugs, and cooling bedding — to help you fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Easysleep White Noise Machine

Amazon



Homedics Soundsleep White Noise Machine

Amazon



Brownnoise White and Brown Sound Machine, $17 with Prime

Amazon



Mellani Cooling Bed Sheets

Amazon



Mzoo Sleep Mask

Amazon



Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter

Amazon



Loop Dream Earplugs

Amazon



Nicetown Blackout Curtains, $14 with coupon