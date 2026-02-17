MILAN — A former ESPN host says she felt sick while sitting near U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at a Winter Olympics hockey game. Sarah Spain told listeners on her podcast that being close to Vance made her uneasy and upset.
Spain said she was at a U.S. women’s hockey match between the United States and Czechia at the Milano Cortina Winter Games on Feb. 6. She said she could see Vance and his security team a few rows in front of her.
“I felt ill when I saw J.D. Vance,” Spain said. She described the feeling as if she had looked at something very strange or scary. She compared the feeling to seeing a “demon,” though she clarified she didn’t mean it literally.
Spain said her heart started racing, and she felt a chill in her body. She said something felt “not right.” She told podcast listeners that it was not a good feeling for her.
She also said that Vance’s security guards blocked part of her view of the hockey game. Spain said that made her angry because she wanted to watch the players.
Spain’s comments drew attention online. Some people shared her podcast segment and talked about it on different websites. Her remarks were widely reported, and many news outlets wrote about the situation.
Vance, who is also leading the U.S. delegation at the Olympics, has been in Italy for several days. In a separate statement, Vance said the Olympics can bring Americans together. He visited athletes and watched several events.
Read the original article on cleveland.com.