Coco Gauff says it is “tough to wake up” and see what is happening back home in the United States and she will continue to speak out about issues that matter to her.

The two-time Grand Slam singles champion is among a host of American athletes who have voiced their displeasure with US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Protests have taken place across the United States since Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed in Minneapolis last month by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Gauff, 21, spends most of the year competing overseas and the world number five learned of their deaths while in Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year.

“I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing,” Gauff told reporters in Dubai, where she is set to compete this week.

“It is tough to wake up and see something because I do care a lot about our country. I think people think I don’t for some reason, but I do. I’m very proud to be American.

“You don’t have to represent the entire values of what’s going on in the leadership. I think there’s a lot of people around that believe in the things I believe in, believe in diversity and equality.”

When asked about issues in the US during the Australian Open, Gauff called for “more peace and kindness” in America.

Compatriot Madison Keys championed immigrants and the diversity they have brought to the US, saying she hopes the country “can come together”.

Team GB skier Gus Kenworthy, who grew up in America, said he has received death threats after posting an anti-ICE message on social media.

Speaking at the Winter Olympics, freestyle skier Hunter Hess added that “just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US”, and President Trump responded by calling him a “real loser”.

Bea Kim said the US is “very divided” but “diversity is what makes us a very strong country”, while fellow snowboarder Maddie Mastro said she is “saddened with what’s happening at home. I feel like we can’t turn a blind eye to that.”

Chloe Kim, a silver medalist in Milan-Cortina, feels that athletes should be “allowed to voice our opinions on what’s going on. And I think that we need to lead with love and compassion.”

Gauff says she feels confident giving honest answers when asked about politics, partly because of her maternal grandmother.

Yvonne Lee Odom helped desegregate public schools in the 1960s, becoming the first black student to attend public school in Delray Beach, Florida.

“My grandma is literally an activist,” Gauff added. “This is literally my life. I’m OK answering tough questions.”