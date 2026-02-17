Indiana school secretary accused of having sex with 2 students

A married Indiana high school secretary allegedly had sex with two students — and was beaten up by her husband when he caught her during one of the trysts, police said.
Alicia Hughes’ disturbing behavior was uncovered after cops got a call for a battery over the weekend, the Union City Police Department said.
The hubby had allegedly just found Hughes, a secretary at Randolph Eastern School Corporation, with an 18-year-old student and confronted them, police said.
He then beat her up — and the incident is under investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.
But a probe into Hughes revealed that she had also had a sexual relationship with a separate student, age 17 — with the pair having sex on at least five occasions.
Hughes was arrested and charged with five counts of child seduction related to the sexual relationship with the minor.
It is unclear if she is facing any charges related to the encounter with the 18-year-old student.
Her husband has not been identified, and it isn’t known whether he will face charges over alleged battery.
Superintendent Neal Adams declined to say whether Hughes was still employed, only saying she “has been removed from all duties with students pending the outcome of the legal process.”
“Because this is an active criminal investigation, and to protect the privacy of students and the
integrity of the process, RESC will not comment further on specific details at this time,” Adams said. “We will continue to follow all legal and personnel procedures required under state law and board policy.”
Hughes was transported to Randolph County Jail, where she is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Neither the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office nor the Union City Police Department responded immediately to requests for comment.
