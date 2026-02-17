Shinedown to kick off Dance, Kid, Dance Act II Tour at Resch Center

Four years after its last Green Bay visit, Shinedown is headed back to the Resch Center to kick off its new tour.
The rock band whose long list of hits includes “Second Chance,” “45,” “Enemies” and “Simple Man” will hit the stage at 7 p.m. May 13 for a date with Coheed and Cambria and Black Stone Cherry.
It’s the first night on the Dance, Kid, Dance Act II Tour in support of the band’s forthcoming album, “EI8HT,” due out May 29.
Tickets start at $61 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 through TicketStar at ticketstaronline.com, 800-895-0071 and the Resch Center box office.
The world tour also includes a May 16 stop at Kohl Center in Madison.
Shinedown’s last appearance at the Ashwaubenon arena was in April 2022 for the Revolutions Live Tour. The band was also one of the last acts to play Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena in March 2019, a sold-out stop on the Attention Attention Tour, before demolition on the building began two months later to make way for Resch Expo.
Smith & Myers, the duo of the band’s lead singer Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers, was among the first round of acts to play EPIC Event Center when it opened in 2021.
In the last week, Shinedown’s Instagram account was mostly wiped clean and mysterious teases were posted, fueling anticipation a big announcement was on the way. The Resch Center is among the venues that shared a graphic on social media on Feb. 15 hinting at a possible tour stop.
It’s the second rock show announced for the Resch Center so far this year. Journey’s Final Frontier Tour will make a stop on June 21. Those tickets are down to Platinum Seats, single seats and two sections made available on the sides of the stage, according to the TicketStar website.
