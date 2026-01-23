Former Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz has died, aged 71.

The bassist’s death was confirmed by his family in a post on Facebook this morning, January 23.

The post reads:

“It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer. He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.

“Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family – exactly the way he taught us.

“To his fans around the world – we want to thank you for your unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey. You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.

“With love and gratitude,

“Hella, Sebastian, Louisa and Marietta”

Born in Hanover, West Germany, on February 19, 1954, Francis Buchholz played with Düsseldorf-born guitarist Uli Jon Roth in hard rock band Dawn Road, both men joining Scorpions following the departure of Michael Schenker to UFO, making their recording debut with the band on 1974’s Fly To The Rainbow.

Roth left Scorpions in 1978 following the release of the band’s fifth album, Taken By Force, but Buchholz remained with the band until 1992, playing on classic albums such as Love Drive (1979), Blackout (1982), Love At First Sting (1984) plus live albums Tokyo Tapes (1978) and World Wide Live (1985).

His final album with the band was 1990’s Crazy World, which features his only co-songwriting credit with the band, on Kicks After Six.

Following his exit from Scorpions, Buchholz toured with Uli Jon Roth, and recorded with Hanover band Dreamtide, before joining fellow Scorpions alumni Michael Schenker in his Temple Of Rock band. He recorded two albums with Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock, 2013’s Bridge the Gap and 2015’s Spirit on a Mission.