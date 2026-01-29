Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg returns to Notre Dame

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg returned to the city on Friday for a fireside chat at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center titled “Leadership, Innovation, and the Next Generation.” Buttigieg was joined by Mary Gallagher, the Marilyn Keough dean of the Keough School of Global Affairs. The former U.S. Secretary of Transportation gave insight into his career in public service and how his experiences, from mayor of South Bend to member of a presidential cabinet, offer a unique perspective on how to navigate a rapidly changing world.

The conversation began with a brief discussion on the rising prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on educational institutions. Buttigieg expressed a sense of optimism when pressed on the role of AI in modern-day society, drawing on his experience with his own two children, while also acknowledging the uncertainty of the world that younger generations are set to inherit.

“The world they’re coming into will obviously be so radically transformed, but I don’t think we have to be pessimistic about it. I don’t think it is written that AI will necessarily make us dumber, but it might, and it seems to be on its way to doing so,” Buttigieg said.

The discussion then shifted to Buttigieg’s tenure as mayor of South Bend as well as his hopes for the city’s future. He praised current Mayor James Mueller for continuing Buttigieg’s efforts to lead the city amidst a period of strong revitalization and economic growth. Buttigieg emphasized that his success as mayor stemmed from his ability to focus on pragmatic policy solutions that helped the lives of everyday people.

“I believe that the best mayors are not looking to be ideological crusaders,” Buttigieg said. ”They’re looking to deliver results for the people they serve.”

The conversation later moved to the importance of academic freedom and expression at educational institutions such as Notre Dame. Buttigieg was critical of the federal government for what he deemed executive overreach regarding universities, which are traditionally held as beacons of individual thought and expression, encompassing a wide array of people from different political persuasions. Buttigieg encouraged universities, specifically Notre Dame, to stand firm in their resolve to protect academic freedom from being encroached upon.

“Universities are under attack not because they are liberal, but because they are independent,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend from 2012 to 2020 before sitting on former President Joe Biden’s cabinet as secretary of transportation from 2021 to 2025. Courtesy of Ryan Juszkiewicz/University of Notre Dame.

Buttigieg also spoke more broadly about the role of the United States in the global sphere and his hopes for the country’s future. Gallagher asked what strategies future presidents should employ in a climate where international laws are often seen as optional by world leaders. Buttigieg highlighted how the country will need to build new frameworks that respond to an ever-changing world. He specifically mentioned amendments to the Constitution as a means of staying true to the country’s roots while still ensuring that it can adapt to modern times.

Buttigieg also argued that the federal government has become unresponsive to the people and discussed ways in which the government could be reorganized so it can better meet the needs of the people it serves. Buttigieg outlined three major ways in which the government should operate in order to ensure the well-being of the American people.

“We need institutions and governments in order to secure freedom in three ways, one providing basic services … Two, constraining anyone who can make you unfree … Third, any institution, any system, any government, has to constrain itself in order for you to be free,” said Buttigieg.

The conversation concluded with several questions from current Notre Dame students. One student asked Buttigieg how young people who feel passionate about policy outcomes but feel disconnected from the institutions that provide them can still contribute to the political process. Others were interested to hear his thoughts on how to balance moral convictions with the desire for national unity and how to engage in respectful dialogue with people who may hold different views.

Buttigieg emphasized repeatedly during the panel that he and many other leaders would like to see more young people engaging with different policy levers that are close to them.

“Think of yourself as the present, because we can’t wait for the future right now,” Buttigieg said.