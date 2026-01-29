Sarah Michelle Gellar on Freddie Prinze Jr. Marriage Rule

As for Sarah, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and Freddie—who share kids Charlotte, 16, and Rocky, 13—have done their best to keep their decades-long relationship out of the spotlight, with Freddie even sharing that the two often ignore any outside guidance they’re given.
“I’ve never gotten any good advice,” he told E! News in July. “Most of the marriage advice came from dudes that were divorced that thought we would get divorced, too. They were trying to deal with their own issues.”
As the 49-year-old explained, he believes that advice is “like peanut butter,” adding, “I may think it’s delicious, but if you’re allergic, you’re dead.”