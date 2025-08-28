There are several former WWE Superstars who don’t have fond memories of working with John Cena.

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) was a recent guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. When asked about the rumor that John Cena refused to put him over by not allowing him to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on him for the WWE Championship in 2010, Swagger confirmed that to be the case.

“Oh yeah, he absolutely refused to do it,” Jack Swagger said.

When asked if Cena told him that directly, Swagger said he was told that’s what happened.

“I was told that was what happened,” Jack Swagger said. “Because the original plan was I was gonna beat him Monday night on Raw and not do the tease. But I’m a young guy. I’ve been there for a cup of coffee, so what are you gonna do?

“But I’m not the only guy he’s done that to; he did that throughout his career. I was surprised to see what happened with him and truth lately, because usually he tried to take that glory. But I feel like this time, he’s the one who said we better go with Truth and get him back here.”

What do you make of Jack Swagger’s comments? Are you surprised that John Cena refused to put him over back in 2010? Let us know your overall thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

