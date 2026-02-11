Free ticket sales begin for the home match against Ferencvaros

PFC Ludogorets informs its fans that free ticket sales begin on Saturday for the first Europa League playoff match against Ferencváros. The match against the Hungarian champions will be played on 19 February at 10:00 p.m. at Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad. Priority in seat selection will be given to holders of package tickets for the home matches in the group stage of the tournament.
Tickets can be purchased at the club base “Eagles’ Nest” from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Ticket prices for the match against Ferencváros are as follows:
Sector B, blocks 2, 3, 4, and 5 – €25
Sector B, blocks 1 and 6 – €15
Moti Stand – €10
Be at the stadium! Support the “Eagles” on their European journey!