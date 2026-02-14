Freestyle Skier Rell Harwood on Her 2026 Winter Olympics Debut

I first met 24-year-old freestyle skier Rell Harwood at U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s annual fundraising gala in New York City in October of last year. We were seated together at J.Crew‘s table, the official lifestyle apparel partner of the sport’s governing body. Without any context, it would be reasonable to assume that the two of us have little in common—me, a fashion editor in Manhattan with little to no mountain experience, and her, a Park City native who has been skiing since she was 3. When the evening’s host introduced Harwood to the audience and described her interests off the slopes, I quickly made the connection. Like me, Harwood likes to shop. Also like me, thrifting is her vice. When she sat down for dinner, there was plenty to discuss.

Over the course of the evening, I asked Harwood about her ski career and Olympic dreams, as well as her thrift-store adventures and the campaign she was about to film with J.Crew. The day after the gala, she joined seven other athletes on a flight to Austria to film Alpine People, a short film celebrating the debut collection for J.Crew’s three-year partnership with U.S. Ski and Snowboard, and the accompanying campaign. The Stifel U.S. Freeski Team member and X Games gold medalist was joined by Colby Stevenson, Hailey Langland, River Radamus, Tess Johnson, and Zach Miller. Everyone had their own mountain persona, Harwood’s being the Après Aficionado, “cocoa connoisseur and queen of the après-ski happy hour,” a role she both embraced with open arms and related to fully. “I got lucky,” she told me later over Zoom, a few weeks after the collaboration’s first collection dropped on January 8. “That kind of is me,” she joked. “It was perfect.”