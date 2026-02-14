- What: AT&T Slam Dunk
- When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 5 ET (3rd event)
- Where: Intuit Dome
- TV / Streaming: NBC & Peacock
- Competition rules (PDF)
- Judges
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2026 – The NBA today announced the four participants for the 2026 AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The annual competition is part of NBA All-Star Saturday, which tips off at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
- Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
- Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers
- Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat
- Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic
AT&T Slam Dunk will crown a new champion, with all four players making their event debuts.
The field includes two rookies: Bryant and Richardson. Bryant, a 6-6 forward, was selected 14th overall by San Antonio in the 2025 NBA Draft, while Richardson, a 6-1 guard, was selected 25th overall by Orlando. Richardson is the son of two-time AT&T Slam Dunk champion Jason Richardson (2002 and 2003).
Hayes, a 7-foot center, is in his seventh NBA season and third with the Lakers. Johnson, a 6-6 forward, is in his second NBA season after splitting last season between Miami and its NBA G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
AT&T Slam Dunk will feature a two-round format, with judges scoring each dunk. In the first round, all four players will attempt two dunks, and the combined score will determine the top two who advance to the final round. Each finalist will then attempt two additional dunks, with the higher combined score determining the champion.
- Complete competition rules are available here.
🌟 The 2026 @ATT Slam Dunk field! 🌟
