Fresno and Lake Tahoe Personal Injury Lawyers at The Wagner Law Group Announce New Personal Injury & Accident Victim Hotline at (833) 200-7111

The Wagner Law Group Highlights Accident Victims’ Rights Following Injuries Across Fresno and Lake Tahoe

Unfortunately, many accident victims are unaware of these protections until they are already dealing with insurance adjusters and mounting medical bills.

FRESNO, CA, February 01, 2026 /24-7PressRelease/ — Fresno and Lake Tahoe personal injury lawyers at The Wagner Law Group want accident and injury victims to understand that when individuals are injured because of someone else’s negligence, California law provides clear rights intended to help victims recover both physically and financially.

Accident attorneys at The Wagner Law Group are powerful victim advocates. “Unfortunately, many accident victims are unaware of these protections until they are already dealing with insurance adjusters and mounting medical bills. A Fresno personal injury lawyer can help injured individuals understand their rights and avoid common mistakes that can limit compensation,” says Butch Wagner. The Wagner Law Group, a 5-star reviewed premier law firm, has recovered over 300 million dollars for injury victims and families across California. Through the firm’s Accident Victim Hotline at (833) 200-7111, individuals can receive guidance on next steps after an accident.

Personal Injury attorneys at The Wagner Law Group know that motor vehicle accidents remain a leading cause of serious injury throughout Fresno and the surrounding areas. Victims injured in car crashes may have the right to pursue compensation when another driver was distracted, speeding, or failed to follow traffic laws.

A Fresno and Lake Tahoe car accident lawyer can help determine fault by reviewing police reports, witness statements, and available video evidence. For example, individuals rear-ended in traffic or struck by a driver running a red light often face resistance from insurance companies despite clear liability. The Accident Victim Hotline at (833) 200-7111 helps victims understand how to protect their claims and pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and future care.

The Wagner Law Group has experienced accidental death attorneys on staff 24 hours a day. In the most tragic circumstances, accidents result in the loss of life, leaving families emotionally and financially devastated. California law allows certain family members to pursue compensation when a fatal accident was caused by negligence. A Fresno wrongful death lawyer can help families seek damages related to funeral costs, lost financial support, and the lasting emotional impact of their loss. Families affected by fatal vehicle collisions, pedestrian accidents, or unsafe property conditions often feel overwhelmed by the legal process. The Wagner Law Group’s experience and history of significant recoveries provide families with trusted support during these difficult times.

“Not all serious injuries occur on the road. Slip and fall accidents frequently happen in grocery stores, apartment complexes, hotels, and other commercial properties throughout Fresno and Lake Tahoe. Property owners are legally required to maintain safe conditions for visitors,” says Butch. A Fresno and Lake Tahoe slip and fall attorney can evaluate whether hazards such as wet floors, uneven surfaces, or poor lighting contributed to an injury. For instance, a customer who suffers broken bones after slipping on an unmarked spill may have a valid claim even if the property owner denies responsibility. Victims can contact the Accident Victim Hotline at (833) 200-7111 to learn how premises liability laws may apply to their case.

“We offer very specific advice to anyone who is involved in an accident. After an accident, victims have important rights related to medical care and legal representation,” says Wagner. Seeking immediate medical attention is critical, even when injuries do not seem severe at first, as symptoms often worsen over time. Medical records help establish the connection between the accident and injuries. Victims should also document the scene, when possible, by taking photographs, collecting witness information, and obtaining copies of official reports. Speaking with a personal injury lawyer before providing recorded insurance statements can help prevent claims from being undervalued. The Accident Victim Hotline at (833) 200-7111 offers guidance to help victims preserve evidence and protect their rights. The Wagner Law Group also just secured a 5.25 million dollar settlement for on of the many victims affected by the sex abuse that occurred involving a police officer at the Sanger Police Department. They are currently representing multiple survivors and are highly experienced Sanger Police sex abuse attorneys.

Sanger sex abuse attorneys at The Wagner Law Group are available for no cost consultations at (833) 200-7111 for people who feel they were abused by members of the Sanger Police Department or any other police department. “We are representing multiple victims in this case and we strongly believe there are more victims whom have yet to come forward,” says Wagner.

The Wagner Law Group also represents injury victims through its Lake Tahoe office at 1034 Emerald Bay Rd #404, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, where winter conditions present unique risks. Icy roads, limited visibility, and inadequate snow removal contribute to serious accidents each year. Lake Tahoe injury lawyers can investigate whether third-party responsibility applies, such as when government agencies or maintenance contractors fail to properly treat hazardous roadways. For example, accidents caused by untreated ice or missing warning signage may involve liability beyond other drivers. Victims injured in winter-related crashes are encouraged to contact the Accident Victim Hotline to discuss their options.

With a track record of over 300 million dollars recovered for victims and a reputation as a 5-star reviewed premier law firm, the Wagner Law Group continues to advocate for injured individuals and families throughout Fresno, the Central Valley, and Lake Tahoe. Accident victims deserve clear information, experienced representation, and the opportunity to pursue fair compensation. The Accident Victim Hotline is available to help victims take the first step toward recovery and accountability.

About The Wagner Law Group



Wagner Law Group is a California personal injury law firm dedicated to representing accident victims in Fresno, Lake Tahoe, and surrounding communities. Known for its results and client-focused approach, the firm has recovered over 300 million dollars for injury victims and maintains a 5-star reputation for legal excellence.

The Wagner Law Group – Fresno



7815 N Palm Ave



#410



Fresno, CA 93711



(559) 449-1800

The Wagner Law Group – South Lake Tahoe



1034 Emerald Bay Rd



#404



South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150



(530) 541-6361

