Full Slate of Entertainment Announced for 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship

American Idol winner Jamal Roberts to perform National Anthem

MIAMI – The College Football Playoff (CFP) today announced the pregame entertainment for the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship to be held Monday, January 19, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Prior to kickoff, Mississippi native and breakout soul artist Jamal Roberts will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.” After winning Season 23 of American Idol with a record setting 26 million votes, Jamal has swiftly transitioned from fan favorite to chart-topping artist. His debut single, “Heal,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Gospel Songs and Gospel Digital Song charts and has been featured on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” and Spotify’s “Fresh Gospel” playlists. Jamal joined R&B legends Brandy and Monica on their acclaimed The Boy Is Mine tour this past fall, performing to sold out arenas around the country. He was recently nominated for his first Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance/Song for the live version of his song “Still,” a collaboration with Jonathan McReynolds. With his authentic storytelling, soulful vocals, and a message of resilience, Jamal Roberts is not just an artist to watch, he’s a voice that defines a generation.

Roberts will be performing an arrangement by award-winning musician, composer and arranger, Music Director Adam Blackstone. The National Anthem Ceremony will begin with the presentation of the Nation’s Colors by a Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from the Military District of Washington, including members of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard, followed by the unfurling of a giant American flag by volunteers from the Miami-Dade community. As part of the CFP’s salute to the armed forces, the anthem ceremony will include video feeds of U.S. troops stationed oversees with service members deployed in Romania with the 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, U.S. Army, and in the Middle East with the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, U.S. Air Force, all watching the national championship game. The ceremony will be further honored by a flyover from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka, Florida. Continuing a CFP tradition, drummers from the participating team bands will be included in the National Anthem presentation.

Before the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful” will be performed by members of the Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale under the direction of Dr. Argarita Johnson. Florida Memorial University is one of the oldest academic centers in the state and the only historically Black university in South Florida, long recognized for its commitment to leadership, scholarship, and the preservation of Black history and culture through education and the arts.

17-year old Brianna Therve, a junior at Barbara Goleman High School, will perform “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language (ASL), and 18-year old Maria Pernalete, a senior at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” in ASL. Both students are part of Miami-Dade County Public Schools — the largest school district in Florida and the third largest in the country — and receive support through the district’s Department of Exceptional Student Education, which provides specialized programs and services for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing students and their families across Miami-Dade County.

As part of the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers (EYFT) initiative, the 2025 Teacher of the Year from each U.S. state and territory will be honored on the field during the pregame celebration. This is an opportunity for fans to applaud these educators for their hard work and dedication and furthers the CFP Foundation’s mission of elevating the teaching profession.

Celebrating a college football tradition, the marching bands of each participating team will be featured performers on the field during pregame and at halftime.

During the national championship game, the College Football Playoff will recognize Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant (Retired) Earl D. Plumlee for his extraordinary heroism during combat operations in Afghanistan on August 28, 2013. Faced with an intense insurgent attack, Plumlee repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire to protect his teammates and save lives. His courage and selflessness embody the highest traditions of the United States Army and continue to inspire Americans nationwide.

ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony will return as the in-stadium emcee of the national championship game for the fourth straight year and will be joined by renowned DJ Mal-Ski, who will energize the crowd with his signature high-energy performance. This year, DJ Mal-Ski will be joined by eight latin percussionists from Hussein & The Fire Drummers, for a dynamic collaboration blending live percussion with electrifying beats.

Pregame festivities inside Hard Rock Stadium will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game, which will kick off at 7:50 p.m. ET, will feature No. 1 seed Indiana against No. 10 seed Miami. Pregame, halftime and postgame event presentation inside Hard Rock Stadium will be produced by Michael T. Fiur Productions.

For additional information on the College Football Playoff and the national championship game, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com. Join the social conversation by using the CFP’s official hashtag, #CFBPlayoff.

#CFBPLAYOFF

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that crowns the national champion in college football. The CFP selection committee ranks the top 25 teams at the end of the regular season. The five highest ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams will be seeded into a 12-team bracket based on the final ranking, with the four highest-ranked teams receiving a first-round bye. The teams ranked Nos. 5-12 will play in the CFP First Round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds. The Playoff Quarterfinals and Playoff Semifinals rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For additional information on the College Football Playoff, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.