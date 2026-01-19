Brooklyn Beckham launches astonishing attack on David, Victoria in bombshell statement

Brooklyn Beckham had “no choice” but to break his silence on his longstanding family feud Monday.

In a lengthy Instagram Story statement, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest child made an effort to “tell the truth about … some of the lies that have been printed” from his parents allegedly “continu[ing] to go to the press” about himself and wife Nicola Peltz.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” the 26-year-old wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”

Brooklyn Beckham, (pictured above on Jan. 14), broke his silence on his family feud with a scathing statement Monday.

He blasted David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in the lengthy Instagram statement, claiming he had “no choice.” victoriabeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn continued, “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships. … Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”

Noting that “the truth always comes out,” he claimed David, 50, and Victoria, 51, “have been trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship” with Peltz, 31, since before the couple walked down the aisle in April 2022.

“It hasn’t stopped,” he alleged. “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

The 26-year-old, (pictured above in April 2023), railed against his mom and dad for allegedly “controlling” him. victoriabeckham/Instagram

“The truth always comes out,” Brooklyn, (pictured above in February 2024), told his followers. FilmMagic

Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for signing up!

David and Victoria allegedly “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe” Brooklyn into “signing away the rights to” his name ahead of the Florida nuptials.

“My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” he claimed. “During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra and Nicola’s Naunni at our table because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.”

Brooklyn, who did not mention siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, directly, went on to write that the Beckhams “value public promotion and endorsements above all else” because “brand Beckham comes first.”

He claimed Victoria “cancelled making [his wife Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress] in the eleventh hour” before their 2022 wedding. Instagram/Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn, (pictured above on Jan. 16), added that Victoria allegedly called him “evil” during the planning process. Getty Images for ARIA Resort & Casino

He explained, “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our

professional obligations.

“We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family,’” Brooklyn continued. “But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

He hit back directly at “the narrative that [his] wife controls” him, calling this notion “completely backwards.”

He denied the “backwards” narrative that Peltz, (pictured above in September 2024), controls him. WWD via Getty Images

Brooklyn, (pictured above in June 2023), claimed to have found “peace and relief” while estranged from his family members. affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Brooklyn insisted, “I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”

He concluded, “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Reps for David and Victoria did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Rumors of tension have swirled around the Beckhams since Brooklyn and Peltz wed — but ramped up last year.

Reps for David and Victoria, (pictured above in February 2019), have yet to respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. Getty Images for YouTube

Rumors of tension among the family members have been swirling for years. victoriabeckham/Instagram

Earlier this month, Brooklyn warned his parents to only contact him via lawyers.

We heard last week that “the decision was made by Brooklyn after constant attempts to set boundaries had been ignored.”

A source clarified to us at the time that “Nicola will always support his decisions” and “if one day Brooklyn wants to see his family, Nicola will support him.”