They ‘Have Been Trying Endlessly to Ruin My Relationship'

Brooklyn Beckham posted an emotional Instagram Stories post responding to ongoing speculation that he and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, are feuding

The post comes amid reports of strain within the extended family

PEOPLE previously reported that Victoria Beckham allegedly hijacked a moment at Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz; Brooklyn confirms the story, saying he was “humiliated”

After months of speculation about a rift between Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn broke his silence in a shocking, lengthy post detailing what he says is an ongoing attempt by his parents to sabotage their relationship in the name of publicity.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Brooklyn began his Instagram Stories post, which continued across multiple slides. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Brooklyn went on to describe several moments in which, he claims, his family attempted to sabotage his relationship, including during his 2022 wedding and at his father’s 50th birthday last year.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Vogue World in Oct. 2025.

The post comes following months of of strain between the extended Beckham family, including claims of being blocked on social media and the Peltz Beckhams being conspicuously absent from Beckham family holidays or events.

According to Brooklyn, attending these big moments is a major priority for his family, whom he says “values public promotion and endorsements above all else … Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo.”

PEOPLE has reached out to David and Victoria Beckham for comment.

Last May, a source close to the Peltz family told PEOPLE that tensions came to a head after Victoria, 51, allegedly hijacked a dance at Brooklyn’s 2022 Palm Beach, Fla., wedding to Nicola, 31 — even though the couple had been planning on dancing to the song together.

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” the source explained. “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up … Victoria Beckham!'”

The source claimed that the new bride allegedly “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why.”

Brooklyn addressed this directly in his post, saying that he had counted on the moment to be a romantic one between himself and his wife; instead, “my mum was waiting to dance with me … She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.” He also wrote that Victoria refused to make Nicola’s dress at the last moment, and that on the night of the wedding, his family told him his future wife was “not blood” and “not family.”

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Netflix ‘Beckham’ UK Premiere in 2023.

Last year, another insider familiar with the matter said the wedding tension has been part of a pattern of an ongoing rift, claiming that Brooklyn and Nicola have been trying their best to remain on friendly terms with his parents.

“They’ve tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again,” the insider told PEOPLE, adding, “Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.’”

A source told PEOPLE in May 2025 about “tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family.”

Brooklyn and Nicola, who live in Los Angeles, were notably absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations. A source told PEOPLE that they were invited and that it was unclear why they weren’t present.

“The relationship is definitely not beyond repair,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They love and are always there for [Brooklyn]. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life.”

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Nicola previously denied any “feud” between herself and her mother-in-law during a March 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan. “I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud,” said the former Bates Motel star. “It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

However, a source told PEOPLE in May 2025 that the rumors about Nicola and Victoria being at odds over Nicola’s wedding dress did have some truth to them.

“When Nicola and Brooklyn [Beckham] got engaged, Victoria told Nicola that she’d love to make her wedding dress, and Nicola said it would be her honor, that she would love to wear one of her originals,” the source said, adding that everyone thought it would be a special added touch to their big day.

However, the source claimed that as time went by, it became clear that it wasn’t a priority for Victoria, and allegedly Victoria called Nicola’s mother — not Nicola herself — to tell her she wouldn’t be making the dress after all.

“Nicola was painted as a brat for not wearing Victoria Beckham at the wedding,” the source told PEOPLE, noting that Nicola had worn Victoria’s designs to many events. “She’d gone to a ton of Victoria Beckham fashion shows and events in Victoria’s clothing. She even wore Victoria Beckham to her Lola movie premiere.”

However, a second insider told PEOPLE that the dress situation is “far from the truth.”

“A quick Google search will show how many times this pointless story has been recycled to try and paint Nicola as somehow a victim,” the source said. “As ever, the Beckhams have stayed above it all despite constant attacks through the media. It’s sad as they love their son and they have all tried so hard with Nicola but it’s become impossible.”