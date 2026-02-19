Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms death of Jacksonville rapper ‘Lil Poppa’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday confirmed the death of Jacksonville rapper Janarious “Lil Poppa” Wheeler.
The medical examiner confirmed in a statement sent to News4JAX that the 25-year-old’s cause of death is under investigation.
Wheeler was signed to Collective Music Group, which was founded by rapper Yo Gotti.
He is known for his debut studio album “Blessed, I Guess,” which was released in 2021. This past Friday, he released a new song called “Out of Town Bae.”
Wheeler was scheduled to perform next month in New Orleans.
