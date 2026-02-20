Watch the Gable Steveson vs. Hugo Lezama live stream online here on Uncrowned for Thursday’s Mexico Fight League 3 fight card (MFL 3) from the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey, Mexico. Olympic champion wrestler and top MMA prospect Gable Stevenson continues his pursuit of a UFC contract against 14-fight veteran Hugo Lezama in the main event of a 10-fight card that can be watched free below.
Steveson (2-0 MMA) is widely considered the be the No. 1 prospect in heavyweight MMA.
He makes his first appearance in 2026 after ending this past year on a torrid pace that saw him pick up three knockout wins in as many months across multiple combat sports disciplines. Steveson made his pro MMA debut in September with a highlight-reel first-round stoppage of Braden Petersen under the LFA banner, then transitioned over to Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion for another impressive 15-second knockout of Billy Swanson in October. The 25-year-old big man finally capped off his 2025 campaign with a brutal 24-second knockout of Kevin Hein at Anthony Pettis FC 21 in late November.
Lezama (11-3 MMA) is a 37-year-old heavyweight and light heavyweight veteran with nine stoppage wins across more than 11 years of experience as a professional. He’s won four of his past six bouts.
The MFL 3 five-fight main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET and can be watched below.
Prior to that, a five-fight undercard streams live and free on the same video player starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Steveson told Uncrowned in November that he has spoken to UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard and that his “perfect world” scenario is to make his Octagon debut on the promotion’s planned White House card in June alongside his coach and mentor, UFC legend Jon Jones. UFC CEO Dana White subsequently confirmed that Steveson is “on the radar, big time” for the UFC and the promotion is “very much” interested in signing the Olympic champ to a deal once Steveson gains enough experience.
The full Mexico Fight League 3 card can be seen below.
Main card (10 p.m. ET)
Heavyweight: Gable Steveson (2-0) vs. Hugo Lezama (11-3)
Welterweight: Irving ‘Mustang’ Cardona (4-4) vs. ‘Smooth’ Edgar Escarrega (12-4-1)
Bantamweight: Alexandro Bravo def. Luis Solorzano via unanimous decision
Bantamweight: Matias Molero def. Ricardo Hurtado via TKO (strikes) at 4:26 of R1
Lightweight: Emanuel Arzola def. Gael Resendiz via unanimous decision
Preliminary card (8 p.m. ET)
Heavyweight: Renzo Aldave def. Hector “Dinamita” Negroe via TKO (injury) at :57 of R1
Bantamweight: Omar Diaz def. Luis Piñango via TKO (punches) at 4:26 of R1
Catchweight: Jharely Reyes def. Carolina Rojas via unanimous decision
Welterweight: Kevin Arreola def. Kevin Villareal via TKO (punches) at 2:29 of R1
Flyweight: Kevin Rodriguez def. Roberto Morales via unanimous decision