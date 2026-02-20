New photos of Pedro Pascal out in New York with creative director Rafael Olarra have sparked rumors that the pair are dating, according to paparazzi photos and news reports.

“Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were snapped in New York City over the weekend…and we have pics of them linking arms on their way to grab a Sunday lunch,” TMZ reported. “The two dressed dapper as they checked out the Lower East Side, getting in a little sightseeing before their meal.”

On Monday, February 16, Just Jared reported that “the 50-year-old Marvel star and the 47-year-old creative director at Faena were seen out and about in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood in New York City” the day before.

Just Jared subsequently shared another story about Pascal and Olarra reportedly leaving the same car together, adding the two of them had been spotted “linking arms” in a new set of pictures (as seen above) that were shared by several fan accounts across social networks.

Notably, this spotting of Pascal and Olarra took place during Valentine’s Day weekend.

A new report from TMZ also showed what appears to be Pascal and Olarra at the movies.

“After being snapped sightseeing in NYC over the Valentine’s Day weekend, we now have a shot of them sitting down to watch Wuthering Heights,” the report says, with photos included. “The two took in the period romance, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, while periodically chatting in the cozy theater.”

Pedro Pascal has never publicly addressed his sexuality, or any relationship.

u200bPedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios/Disney

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Pascal, 50, has been a fierce LGBTQ+ ally for many years, particularly as it related to his sister, Lux Pascal, who is trans, and his The Last of Us costar Bella Ramsey, who has identified as nonbinary.

But the star of projects such as The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gladiator II has always maintained a low profile, and has never publicly addressed his sexuality.

Who is Rafael Olarra?

Olarra, 47, has reportedly worked as an art director (also referred to as a creative director in certain publications) for Faena since August 2015.

The “About” page on Olarra’s official website reads:

“I’m the art director of Faena Hotel. I’m in charge of materializing Alan Faena’s vision and work to improve the Faena district which was created in collaboration with the incredible minds of Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martins, Ximena Caminos, Juan Gatti, Rem Koolhas, Foster, Oma, Francis Mallman, Paul Qui, and many more. On the side, I also do freelance jobs as an art director. Jobs like fashion campaigns, editorials, advertising, exhibitions, TV, theatre, and events.”

Rafael Olarra and Luke Evans dated between 2020 and 2021.

Rafael Olarra previously dated actor Luke Evans (live-action Beauty and the Beast, Nine Perfect Strangers). In February 2020, People reported on Olarra and Evans going “Instagram official.”

The since-deleted post, shared during a trip to Hawaii, had a caption that reportedly read, “He loves my Welsh humour… No, honestly!! He does!!”

By January 2021, however, Evans recalled his breakup with Olarra in an interview with The Sunday Times. “Evans tells me he is single, confirming press speculation that he recently split up with his partner, Rafael Olarra, the art director of a luxury hotel chain in America,” the report reads. When specifically asked about that relationship, the actor told the interviewer that “it is what it is.”

This story is still developing…

