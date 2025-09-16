Gangwon FC will make its first Asian stage.
Gangwon will play Shanghai Shenhua (China) in the first leg of the 2025-26 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Elite (ACLE) Eastern League Stage at Songam Sports Town in Chuncheon on the 16th.
Choi Byung-chan, Yoon Il-rok, Koo Bon-cheol, Hong Cheol, Kim Do-hyun, Park Ho-young, Cho Hyun-tae, Kim Kang-guk, Kim Dae-woo, Gabriel and Lee Kwang-yeon will start.
On the bench, Seo Min-woo, Kim Dae-won, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Gun-hee, Lee Ki-hyuk, Park Chung-hyo, Kang Tu-ji, Kim Min-joon, Song Joon-seok, Mo Jae-hyun, Lee Yoo-hyun, and Kang Jun-hyuk are on standby. Existing selection resources await candidates.
Last year, Gangwon, which became a K-League 1 sensation, finished second and will make its first Asian stage in 17 years since the club’s foundation.
Starting with Shanghai Shenhua, Gangwon will meet Chengdu Rongcheng (China, Away), Vissel Kobe (Japan, Home), Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan, Away), Machida Zelvia (Japan, Home), Buriram United (Thailand, Away), Shanghai Port (China, Home), and Melbourne City (Australia, Away).
Gangwon is determined to report its first win in the match against Shanghai Shenhua, its ACL debut. The atmosphere is also good these days. He boasts a remarkable performance with six undefeated league games. In the previous three games (Gwangju FC, Pohang Steelers-FC Seoul), he has won consecutive games.
Shanghai Shenhua is an authentic powerhouse in the Chinese Super League (CSL). He won three Super League titles and four CFA Cup titles. Last season, he was the runner-up in the league and went straight to the ACLE finals.
