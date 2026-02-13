Gavin Newsom to visit Portsmouth, NH Music Hall as he eyes 2028 run

Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom consider 2028 presidential runs
Former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom said they are considering 2028 presidential runs.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming to Portsmouth, New Hampshire on March 5, The Music Hall announced on Feb. 12.
Newsom, a Democrat, will be presenting his book, “Young Man in a Hurry” at the theater. Tickets to the event will include a hardcover copy of the book.
Newsom’s trip to New Hampshire comes as he considers running for president. University of New Hampshire Survey Center director Andy Smith told Seacoastonline in January presidential hopefuls often come to the first primary state early to test the waters and win the support of people in the state that run campaigns. Book tours are often used by potential candidates.
“Doesn’t hurt you to come here and say nice things about New Hampshire,” Smith said. “It’s certainly good to get in early, try to get in the good graces.”
How to see Gavin Newsom in Portsmouth, NH
Newsom will be at an event at The Music Hall in Portsmouth at 6 p.m. on March 5.
The Music Hall, one of the oldest operating theaters in the country, is located at 28 Chestnut St. in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Limited tickets are on sale now to Music Hall members. They will be on sale to the general public at noon Feb. 13.
What is Newsom’s book?
According to the announcement, “Young Man in a Hurry” (out Feb. 24 from Penguin Press) chronicles his journey from his childhood with dyslexia to becoming a national figure in politics.
“From California Governor Gavin Newsom comes an intimate and poignant account of identity, belonging, and the defining moments that inspired a life in politics,” the announcement said. “Governor Newsom reflects on the long personal journey that ultimately shaped him into one of the most recognizable elected officials in America.”
