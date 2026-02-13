Chicago's MATTER and Dr. S. Yin Ho to Explore the Future of Responsible AI in Healthcare on February 12th -- Rigani Press

MATTER to host a conversation with Dr. S. Yin Ho on her new book, Rushing Headlong, and why today’s healthcare system challenges responsible AI without deliberate design.
CHICAGO – Feb. 12, 2026 – PRLog — Rigani Press, publisher of Rushing Headlong: Health IT’s Legacy and the Road to Responsible AI announced today that MATTER’s Steven Collens will be hosting a fireside discussion this afternoon, February 12th at 3:30 pm Central Time with book author Dr. S. Yin Ho about the role of AI in healthcare given the difficulty legacy of healthcare IT in the U.S. The discussion is entitled: “A Conversation with Dr. S. Yin Ho: AI and Improving Data in Healthcare.”
“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been trying to make sense of a pattern I keep seeing with healthcare AI. Tools that technically work. Pilots that look promising. Systems that get deployed — and then slowly worked around. Some of this is about underestimating the change management required to implement new solutions. But something I didn’t fully appreciate until digging into Dr. Ho’s work on healthcare IT is that we’re asking AI to operate inside systems that were never designed for learning, judgment, or trust,” notes Collens.
Today’s conversation will explore key insights from Dr. Ho’s book, which examines how missed opportunities, regulatory capture, and fragmented leadership have left healthcare systems with a health IT system that doesn’t serve patients or physicians well. Together, Collens and Ho will discuss not only what responsible AI entails, but also explore the tradeoffs.
Rushing Headlong challenges conventional wisdom about health technology while outlining a constructive path forward for innovation. This event invites healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, academics, and technology leaders to join a timely discussion about what constitutes responsible AI if the goal is to better serve patients and physicians.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026
Time: 3:30 pm Central Time
Location: MATTER, 222 W. Merchandise Mart, Chicago, IL
Pre-registration required: https://lnkd.in/
About S. Yin Ho, MD, MBA
S. Yin Ho, MD, MBA has spent more than two decades at the forefront of health information technology, clinical research, and digital health innovation. A Yale-trained emergency physician with an MBA from Harvard Business School, she has led health IT initiatives at Pfizer, Medidata, and Aetion. She founded the health economics analytics technology firm Context Matters (later acquired by Clarivate), and most recently served as interim CEO of Veradigm, where she spearheaded a key acquisition to develop health-specific generativeAI models with electronic health records to support clinical research.