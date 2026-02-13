Apple stock AAPL slid nearly 4% on Thursday as investors trimmed exposure to the market’s biggest technology names and rotated into other parts of the S&P 500.

The move looked less like a company-specific verdict on iPhone demand and more like a positioning shift, with money managers turning cautious on megacap valuations after a strong multi-year run.

That rotation has been building in recent sessions as traders chase different catalysts, including AI hardware winners and more “value” sectors.

Why Apple stock is sliding today

Thursday’s pullback in Apple fits a wider pattern.

The market is trying to broaden beyond a handful of trillion-dollar leaders.

Recent sessions have seen the Dow hold up better than the tech-heavy Nasdaq as flows move toward industrials, energy, and other groups that had lagged the rally.

When that happens, megacaps can fall even without bad news, simply because they are the most owned and the easiest to sell when managers want to reduce risk quickly.

There was no single Apple headline driving the day’s move.

Apple is coming off an earnings season in which the company beat Wall Street expectations, yet the stock has still been vulnerable to changing sector mood because it is a bellwether for “big tech” positioning.

Investors are splitting the tech trade into “AI enablers” versus “AI beneficiaries.”

Apple is investing in AI and has an enormous installed base, but it does not sell the high-demand chips or data-center plumbing that investors have been crowding into, so it can get caught in the crosscurrent.

What analysts say

Analysts have been warning that the easy part of the big-tech rally may be behind us, especially as markets question how long the current wave of AI spending can stay this intense.

UBS downgraded the US information technology sector to neutral this week, citing “software uncertainty,” heavy capital expenditure, and what it called inflated valuations in parts of tech hardware.

The bank also urged investors to reassess concentrated tech positions and diversify into other sectors.​

That matters for Apple because rotation is ultimately a valuation story.

When investors decide the sector is “full,” even high-quality names can drift lower until price and expectations reset.

Bulls counter that Apple’s long-term case has not changed overnight.

Apple still has a sticky ecosystem and a services business that tends to cushion hardware cycles, and any stabilization in rates or a renewed risk-on tone can quickly pull money back toward liquid megacaps.

Bears respond that the market is already signaling it wants broader leadership, and that means Apple may trade more like a funding source for new themes than the automatic default holding.