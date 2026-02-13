Daytona 500 Duel lineups set for Thursday night after pole qualifying

Pole qualifying is over and we know Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe will start on the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500.
We also now know the starting lineup for Thursday night’s Daytona Duel, the pair of 150-mile qualifying races to set the entire 41-car lineup for the 500.
By posting the two fastest pole-qualifying times Wednesday night, Busch and Briscoe will start first in their respective qualifying race Thursday night.
Twenty-three cars will start in the first Duel, 22 in the second.
Daytona lineup for first Duel
Row 1: Kyle Busch and Ryan Preece
Row 2: Corey Heim and Alex Bowman
Row 3: Chris Buescher and Joey Logano
Row 4: Austin Dillon and Corey LaJoie
Row 5: John Hunter Nemechek and Brad Keselowski
Row 6: Ryan Blaney and William Byron
Row 7: Cole Custer and Cody Ware
Row 8: Jimmie Johnson and Bubba Wallace
Row 9: AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain
Row 10: Shane van Gisbergen and Daniel Suarez
Row 11: Chandler Smith and Casey Mears
Row 12: Noah Gragson
Daytona lineup for second Duel
Row 1: Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin
Row 2: Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott
Row 3: Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell
Row 4: Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric
Row 5: Zane Smith and Michael McDowell
Row 6: Connor Zilisch and Erik Jones
Row 7: Josh Berry and Carson Hocevar
Row 8: Riley Herbst and Todd Gilliland
Row 9: Anthony Alfredo and Ty Dillon
Row 10: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Tyler Reddick
Row 11: BJ McLeod and JJ Yeley
