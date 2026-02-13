Daytona 500 Duel lineups set for Thursday night after pole qualifying

Pole qualifying is over and we know Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe will start on the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

We also now know the starting lineup for Thursday night’s Daytona Duel, the pair of 150-mile qualifying races to set the entire 41-car lineup for the 500.

By posting the two fastest pole-qualifying times Wednesday night, Busch and Briscoe will start first in their respective qualifying race Thursday night.

Twenty-three cars will start in the first Duel, 22 in the second.

Daytona lineup for first Duel

Row 1: Kyle Busch and Ryan Preece

Row 2: Corey Heim and Alex Bowman

Row 3: Chris Buescher and Joey Logano

Row 4: Austin Dillon and Corey LaJoie

Row 5: John Hunter Nemechek and Brad Keselowski

Row 6: Ryan Blaney and William Byron

Row 7: Cole Custer and Cody Ware

Row 8: Jimmie Johnson and Bubba Wallace

Row 9: AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain

Row 10: Shane van Gisbergen and Daniel Suarez

Row 11: Chandler Smith and Casey Mears

Row 12: Noah Gragson

Daytona lineup for second Duel

Row 1: Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin

Row 2: Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott

Row 3: Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell

Row 4: Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric

Row 5: Zane Smith and Michael McDowell

Row 6: Connor Zilisch and Erik Jones

Row 7: Josh Berry and Carson Hocevar

Row 8: Riley Herbst and Todd Gilliland

Row 9: Anthony Alfredo and Ty Dillon

Row 10: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Tyler Reddick 

Row 11: BJ McLeod and JJ Yeley

