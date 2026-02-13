Kevin Nash Says AJ Styles Going To AEW Would Make Him Watch | 411MANIA

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash discussed speculation that AJ Styles could join AEW after his WWE retirement match at the Royal Rumble against Gunther. He thinks Styles might not be finished with his in-ring career just yet. You can check out some highlights below:

Kevin Nash believes AJ Styles could potentially make a move to All Elite Wrestling for a significant payday and fresh matchups. Following Styles’ loss to Gunther, which teased a potential retirement or departure, Nash discussed the “Phenomenal One’s” options.

On If Styles Is Truly Retired:

“I wouldn’t imagine that. He’s too young, I think there’s a couple of cool things that I think he wants to do. I would imagine he would want to do something — this is just me. He might want to get just a crazy f**king payday and go to AEW for f**king a year.”

On Potential Dream Matches There:

“And there’s some really great — I mean, you got Kenny [Omega] over there, you got Will [Ospreay], you got some people that he could go over there and have some f**king feuds with.”

On the Difference In Styles Between Styles & AEW:

“AJ is not going to work — like his style is in between theirs. So that I think it would bring like a really kind of a cool hybrid style match that would — AJ going over there would make me watch it.”

On Being a Fan Of Styles:

“I’m a huge fan of AJ’s work. I’ve never seen him have a bad match. And to see him with Ospreay and f**king Kenny? F**k. And I mean, I know there’s other guys that they’ve got over there that I’m not [familiar with]. But I’m just talking about guys that I f**king have watched. Ospreay and Kenny, I’ve watched those guys enough times where they have that style down to an art form, and it’s kind of theirs. Anybody else is doing a copy of it, and it doesn’t have the same flow, doesn’t have the same psychology.”

