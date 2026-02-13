Shooting at SC State University leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) – A shooting at South Carolina State University on Thursday evening has left two people dead and another injured.
The university confirmed the news in a statement, saying it has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate. SC State’s Department of Public Safety, as well as officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, are patrolling the area.
SC State’s campus entered into a lockdown on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. and is still in that status as of 11:50 p.m.
The university said SLED investigators remain on the scene. The victim’s identities have not been released.
Law enforcement has not released any details about a potential suspect.
University classes are canceled on Friday, and counselors are available for students
South Carolina State University is on lockdown as of Thursday night due to a reported shooting incident, the university said.
WIS has reached out to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina State Department of Public Safety for more information.
A viewer from one of our sister stations sent a video of a large law enforcement presence near Hugine Suites on campus.
This is a developing story. Stay with WIS for the latest.
Feel more informed, prepared, and connected with WIS. For more free content like this, subscribe to our email newsletter, and download our apps. Have feedback that can help us improve? Click here.
Copyright 2026 WIS. All rights reserved.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/