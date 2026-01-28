Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente soak up newlywed bliss on a yacht day with their baby

Gisele Bündchen is soaking up the good vibes. The Brazilian supermodel is embracing her newlywed bliss, spending the weekend alongside some friends, her husband, and their newborn baby.

© Grosby Group Gisele and her son were seen enjoying a yacht day

In photos captured by photographers, Bündchen and Valente were seen aboard their yacht, an activity the pair have pursued faithfully throughout their relationship. For the occasion, Bündchen wore a green patterned outfit made up of a bikini top and some flowy pants. She completed the look with some sunglasses, and with her long blonde hair loose and natural.

She was sitting next to her son, who wore an adorable onesie with prints on it. The baby appears to have inherited her blonde hair. This marks one of the first instances where their baby is seen aboard their boat, showing how much he’s grown over the past year.

Valente was seen preparing to jump off the yacht, wearing black swim trunks.

© 305shock/The Grosby Group Valente got ready for a swim

Bündchen and Valente’s surprise wedding

Earlier this year, the media discovered that Bündchen and Valente got married last December. According to reports, the pair got married in their home in Florida, hosting a small and intimate ceremony.

Their wedding came almost a year after the birth of their first child together, a baby boy. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” said a source to PEOPLE at the time.

© Abaca Press Bundchen has embraced a more private life since her divorce from Tom Brady

Bündchen has three kids: the baby she shares with Valente, and two children from her previous marriage to Tom Brady: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. The pair were together for years, beginning to date in 2007. They got married two years later, and during their years together, they attended numerous events, becoming red carpet fixtures.

Bündchen and Valente were first romantically linked in June 2023, after years of friendship. “They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” said a source. The pair had been seen on vacations together before confirming their relationship, with the two meeting after Bundchen enrolled her son in Valente’s Jiu-Jitsu school, which is one of the most prominent in Miami, having clients like Ivanka Trump and her children.