Golden Nuggets: One more week of this for 49ers fans

49ers Insider Drops Strong Message on Browns DC Jim Schwartz
“[Schwartz] is a guy who obviously Kyle Shanahan respects a lot,” Lee Chan said in her YouTube video published on Jan. 30. “I don’t know that he’s the best fit for the 49ers and how they’re built defensively. 49ers are built to rush from the line. They aren’t meant to be huge blitzers. They have the safeties be the erasers. You’ve got two linebackers. Fred Warner is your coverage and run stopper. So your defensive line doesn’t have to assess the situation. They don’t have to say, ‘Okay, this is a run play. This is a pass play.’ You know, they don’t have to look at how things are set up. They don’t have to look at the motions. They are just there to go get the quarterback.”
Meanwhile, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes Schwartz would benefit from being the Niners’ defensive coordinator if he has hopes of being an NFL head coach again.
“I think if Schwartz goes to another team, a contender who’s out of a defensive coordinator right now, I think he has a head coach job within the next two years,” Sherman said in a Jan. 30 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “And by contender, I’m thinking of the San Francisco 49ers, and I would imagine Kyle Shanahan is on the phone right now, whatever you need.
“After losing Robert Saleh to a head coaching job and showing a pipeline for his defensive coordinators to be elevated to head coaching jobs, you talk about DeMeco Ryans, you talk about Robert Saleh twice. Even my guy Jeff Hafley, who was on the staff in ’18, is now a head coach right now for the Miami Dolphins.”
Meanwhile, 49ers reporter Grant Cohn for On SI shared his thoughts on the three candidates and sees Morris as the guy San Francisco should hire among the three candidates they have interviewed, given his head-coaching experience and his role as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl.”
49ers address several needs in new 3-round NFL mock draft
“K.C. Concepcion is a dynamic receiver with tremendous YAC ability and impressive quickness, excelling as a route runner who shoots out of his breaks. Throughout his stints at Texas A&M and NC State, he’s been a reliable underneath weapon with inside-outside versatility. His twitchiness underneath and speed-oriented game would be a near-perfect addition to San Francisco’s offense.”
“Caleb Tiernan is a massive blocker, standing at 6’7″ and weighing 329 pounds, with gap-zone run-blocking versatility,” Infante said. “He has the size, strength, hand usage, and spatial awareness to become a good starter in the NFL.”
“The 49ers saw firsthand that their edge-rusher depth wasn’t up to par as their defense declined in the second half of 2025,” Infante added. “The 6’5″, 275-pound Anthony Lucas is a lengthy, powerful defender with accurate hand placement and good speed-to-power rushing the passer.”