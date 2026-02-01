Rec centers offer virtual learning sessions on snow days

VIRTUAL LEARNING. AT 26 REC CENTERS ACROSS BALTIMORE CITY. STUDENTS HAVE ACCESS TO LAPTOPS AND A SPACE TO DO THEIR VIRTUAL LEARNING WITH MEALS AND SUPPORT. AN ENTIRE WEEK OUT OF SCHOOL BECAUSE OF SNOW AND ICE. OUTDOORS HAS SOME STUDENTS GETTING A LITTLE STIR CRAZY. IT WAS ACTUALLY A SURPRISE TO BE OUT THE ENTIRE WEEK, SO I’M SO GLAD THAT THE REC OPENED SO I COULD ACTUALLY GET A CHANCE TO GET OUT THE HOUSE AFTER SO LONG. REC CENTERS LIKE CECIL CLARKE ARE OPEN FOR VIRTUAL LEARNING SESSIONS FOR SUMY RICHARDSON AND OTHER BALTIMORE CITY STUDENTS. THE SESSIONS, ORGANIZED BY LEADERS LIKE KAREN JORDAN AND KENYA AUSLEY, RUN FROM 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. STUDENTS HAVE ACCESS TO WI-FI, CHROMEBOOKS, A SNACK, AND A FULL MEAL, SOMETHING REC AND PARKS DID DURING THE PANDEMIC. BUT THE FIRST TIME THEY’VE DONE IT FOR SNOW. I THINK THESE THESE SPACES ARE THIS IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE CHILDREN DON’T ALWAYS HAVE ACCESS TO MEALS OR WI-FI AT HOME, RIGHT? SO NO FAULT OF THEIR OWN. WE WANT THEM TO CONTINUE. YOU KNOW, SOMETIMES THEY LACK OR THERE’S A GAP IN THE LEARNING PROCESS. WE WANT TO FILL THAT GAP AND CONTINUE THE LEARNING PROCESS. I THINK ONE OF THE THINGS THAT WE LEARNED DURING COVID WAS WITHOUT THE RESOURCES, KIDS ARE GOING TO FALL BEHIND. WHAT WE ALSO KNOW IS RECREATION CENTERS ARE LIKE YOUR SECOND HOME, A HOME AWAY FROM HOME THAT ALLOWS WORKING PARENTS TO REST EASY. SOME PARENTS ARE ESSENTIAL. THEY HAVE TO WORK AND THEY JUST NEED A SAFE PLACE, A TRUSTING PLACE WHERE THEY KNOW THEY CAN DROP THEIR CHILDREN. AS OF RIGHT NOW, CHILDREN WILL BE BACK IN SCHOOL MONDAY IN BALTIMORE CITY. THAT’S MUSIC TO RICHARDSON’S EARS. I’M REALLY READY TO GET BACK INTO THE CLASSROOM AND START GETTING MORE HANDS ON LEARNING AGAIN. FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON SCHOOL REOPENINGS, YOU CAN VISIT OUR WEBSITE. L TV.COM OR THE WBAL TV 11 NEWS APP.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is offering virtual learning sessions to support students and parents while schools are closed for snow days.This initiative marks the first time Rec and Parks has organized virtual learning sessions specifically for snow days at 26 rec centers across the city. They’re equipped to offer students laptops and a safe, warm environment.Several students gathered at the Cecil-Kirk Rec Center on Friday for their virtual learning session as snow and ice lingered outside, forcing school to close for the week.| MORE: Crews work to clear school grounds as students enjoy snow day”I was actually surprised to be out the entire week. So, I’m so glad that the rec center opened so I can actually get a chance to get out the house after so long,” said Saumni Richardson, a senior at Baltimore City College.The virtual learning sessions across the city are organized by leaders like Karen Jordan and Kenya Asli.”We worked in conjunction with the school system back during COVID, and we just realized that access and equity is important to all of our residents of Baltimore City, and we want to be accessible to our students so that they have access to devices, access to food, access to a safe space,” said Jordan, who is the city’s deputy director of recreation.”It just makes sense to partner with Rec and Parks and bring all those resources into this one space because, for kids, they are able to get online, do schoolwork, or just be online, and they don’t always have those resources at home. For us, it’s about leveling the playing field,” said Asli, the city’s director of broadband digital equity.The virtual learning sessions were held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., giving students access to Wi-Fi, Chromebooks, snacks, a full meal and supervision, benefiting both students and parents.”Some parents are essential and they have to work, and they just need a safe space, a trusting place where they know they can drop their children,” Jordan told WBAL-TV 11 News.Students are expected to return to school on Monday in Baltimore City, which excites Saumni.”I’m really ready to get back into the classroom and start getting more hands-on learning again,” Saumni told WBAL-TV 11 News.Leaders at City Schools sent a message to families on Friday, saying, in part:”For the return on Monday, we ask that you please plan accordingly as we know that conditions will be less than ideal. Dress for the weather, including warm clothing and boots, build in extra travel time, and use caution when traveling to school, as snow and ice may remain in some areas. We encourage parents and caregivers to talk with students about staying safe while traveling to and from school, including:Watch carefully for ice, especially on sidewalks, steps, and bus stops.Walk slowly and take smaller steps to avoid slipping.Avoid walking in the street; use sidewalks and crosswalks.Be alert near intersections and make eye contact with drivers before crossing.Use handrails where available and keep hands out of pockets to maintain balance. “If traveling by bus: Check with MTA for alerts for possible delays, and prepare for potential schedule impacts to yellow bus transportation.”Report any school campus conditions needing attention to your school leader or facilities@bcps.k12.md.us. Baltimore City is asking that if you see additional areas that need attention, report them to 311.”