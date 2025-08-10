“Goosebumps” is not returning for a third season at Disney+, Variety has learned exclusively.

The horror anthology based on the R.L. Stine book series originally debuted on Disney+ in October 2023, with the second season premiering in January 2025. Season 1 was 10 episodes and released weekly, while Season 2 was eight episodes and dropped all at once.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, series producer Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the show to other outlets and explore different creative directions for the IP.

The two seasons pulled in 75 million hours viewed combined in the U.S., on top of 43 million hours viewed across 16 international markets.

Each season featured references to and storylines from multiple entries in Stine’s books. In Season 1, a group of five high schoolers are pulled into a dark mystery surrounding a teen named Harold Biddle who died decades earlier. In Season 2, a pair of fraternal twins move in with their recently divorced botanist father. When strange thing start happening, they and a group of their friends set out to discover the truth.

The cast of Season 1 included Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price. Season 2 starred David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel, and Galilea La Salvia.

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed “Goosebumps” for television and served as executive producers. Hilary Winston served as executive producer and showrunner. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film also executive produced along with Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, as well as Conor Welch and Erin O’Malley. Sony Pictures Television Studios produced the Disney Branded Television series.

Published by Scholastic, “Goosebumps” is one of the best-selling book series of all time. More than 400 million English-language copies of the books are now in print, plus international editions in 32 languages. There are now more than 200 “Goosebumps” books in total, including the main book series as well as various spinoffs and related book series. The books were previously adapted into an episodic anthology series in the 1990s, while two “Goosebumps” movies were released in 2015 and 2018.