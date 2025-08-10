Orlando City SC is set to host Inter Miami CF at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, August 10, with the match presented by Inter. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, with gates opening 90 minutes before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. We encourage all fans to arrive early to the match to help avoid potential traffic or security delays.
Scroll below to learn more about all the activities taking place on matchday.
3:30 PM – Mane Street Tailgate Parking Opens
5:00 PM – Ticket Office, powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A Opens
5:30 PM – Mane Street Plaza, presented by Publix, Opens
6:30 PM – Gates Open to General Public
7:10 PM – Starting XI Reveal, presented by Orlando Health
8:04 PM – Player Procession and National Anthem
8:12 PM – Kickoff
What’s New at Inter&Co Stadium
With new technology upgrades such as an updated self-checkout system, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings and more, the team isn’t the only thing that was enhanced this off season.
Mane Street Plaza, presented by Publix, will open at 5 p.m. ET and is located just outside Gate B. This area will feature a variety of kid-friendly activities, including a photo booth, face painting, inflatables, soccer darts, a free kick challenge, and tailgate games. There will be a live MC as well as a t-shirt toss to those in attendance.
Be sure to grab your pre-match drinks at the Heineken Star Bar and the new Jameson cart located in Mane Street Plaza!
5,000 Inter sticky wallets will be available, while supplies last.
The LionNation App is the official app of Orlando City. Manage your tickets, learn our chants, keep track of rewards, use the Stadium Map feature, and stay connected to your favorite team like never before. SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS ARE NOT VALID AND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. View your tickets prior to arriving at the stadium using your smartphone. We STRONGLY RECOMMEND to add your tickets to your Apple or Google wallet prior to arrival. If you have problems loading your tickets, please log out of the ticketing portion of the LionNation app and log back in. You can also visit orlandocitysc.com/mytix to access your tickets at anytime!
Bag Policy: To expedite entry into Inter&Co Stadium and to reduce security screening interactions, we recommend that you do not bring a bag with you to the match. Small bags no larger than 4.5″ high and 6.5″ wide are acceptable. If you must bring a larger bag, make sure that you use a clear tote no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″. Mobile lockers are available across from Gate B on Pine St. if needed for storage.
Know Your Gate: Fans with West Club or Suite tickets must use Gate D. Fans with Supporter Section tickets must use Supporters Gate and adhere to Supporter Section Policies. All other fans must use Gates A, B, or C.
A-Z Guide: For a detailed list of match day and stadium-related policies and information, refer to the A-Z Guide.
Please be advised that fireworks, pyrotechnics and lighting effects will be used before the match, during the match and at halftime. In partnership with Kulture City, sensory bags are available to check out from the Guest Services Booth located on the SE Main Concourse, across from Section 1.