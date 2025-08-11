Eagles’ Kelee Ringo has a rough time covering Ja’Marr Chase The Eagles cornerback on what he has to do better against a top receiver like the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase

Eagles quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord are competing for the third-string quarterback position.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, known for his running ability, is learning from Jalen Hurts while offering his own insights.

A.J. Brown returned to Eagles practice after a hamstring injury.

PHILADELPHIA − The hilarity of the moment didn’t escape Eagles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

A talented runner, much like Hurts, Thompson-Robinson was asked how he and Hurts help each other as running quarterbacks.

For Thompson-Robinson, the lessons are invaluable. He is in his third NFL season after spending the first two with the Cleveland Browns. Thompson-Robinson clearly doesn’t have Hurts’ passing skills, as his 1 career touchdown pass and 10 interceptions would indicate.

Buy Philadelphia Eagles tickets

But first, some injury news:

Landon Dickerson injured, carted off

Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson injured his lower right leg late during the Eagles’ practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 10.

Dickerson stayed down on the ground for a few minutes as several players kneeled near him. He then was helped up, and walked to the sideline with a severe limp.

Dickerson was then taken on a cart into the locker room. There was no immediate word on his injury.

But it would be a severe loss to the Eagles if Dickerson were to miss significant time. Dickerson has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

His injury cast a pall over the soldout crowd, which had been boisterous up until then. Brett Toth has been working as the backup to Dickerson while Kenyon Green, a 2022 first-round pick of the Texans, has been with the third unit.

Thompson-Robinson getting a chance

As for Thompson-Robinson, he is battling rookie sixth-round pick Kyle McCord for the third quarterback job, or the right to be the emergency QB on game days.

That battle will mostly take place in the preseason games, where the deep reserves get their reps. It doesn’t happen much during training camp practices. That included the Eagles’ public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, held in front of an estimated 60,000 fans, on Aug. 10.

“It helps a ton,” Thompson-Robinson said about the running aspect. “We talk about it a lot. Just kind of what (Hurts) is seeing from the rush, and things like that. He even asked Tanner some questions on what it’s like NOT being able to run − almost.

“And kind of getting that perspective. It’s funny. But me and Jalen definitely work well off each other. He’s learning off of me, just like I’m learning off of him, which is surprising with how much success he’s had.”

That makes the Eagles’ quarterback room unique. McKee, at 6-foot-6 and not fleet afoot, is the antithesis of Hurts, who is just as dangerous running as he is passing.

Thompson-Robinson was also known as a quarterback who can “extend plays” with his running ability, as Eagles coach Nick Sirianni put it. McCord, meanwhile, does not possess those traits.

So how will the Eagles decide which QB to keep between Thompson-Robinson and McCord? Well, the preseason games will determine that.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 7, both quarterbacks got two series in the second half. Thompson-Robinson had more success than McCord. Thompson-Robinson was 5-for-8 for 56 yards while McCord was 1-for-5 for 8 yards.

They have alternated third and fourth-team reps in practice, but neither has gotten very many opportunities. Those go to Hurts and McKee.

“The third quarterback, during training camp, they don’t get … as many reps as Tanner and Jalen,” Sirianni said. “So we’ve had to find creative ways to get them reps, not in practice.”

Sirianni wouldn’t elaborate on those “creative ways.”

And that will have to be the case on Aug. 13 and 14 when the Eagles practice against Thompson-Robinson’s former team, the Browns. Those reps are reserved for the first two units, with Thompson-Robinson and McCord likely getting their chance in the preseason game between the two teams on Aug. 16.

Thompson-Robinson is excited to see his former team. The Eagles acquired Thompson-Robinson in March, when they traded their backup quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to Cleveland in return for Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.

“It’s going to be fun, obviously seeing a bunch of familiar faces,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I know that scheme pretty well, getting to run the scout team for some years over there. I think it’ll be fun. It’ll be a good week.”

So the battle continues.

“One day, Kyle goes in with the (third unit) first, and one day DTR does,” Sirianni said. “They’re both doing a good job … (Thompson-Robinson) has done a nice job. You can tell that he’s played football before. He does a nice job going to the right place with the football, and he does a nice job extending plays.

“So (Thompson-Robinson and McCord) have unique abilities that you love to work with out of a quarterback.”

A.J. Brown returns to Eagles’ practice after injury

Brown, the Eagles’ star receiver, returned to practice after missing about a week with a hamstring injury.

Brown did not take part in the team drills, however. But it’s a good sign that Brown will be able to practice this week against the Browns.

Linebacker Zack Baun had returned to practice Saturday. Like Brown, he was limited and didn’t take part in team drills.

Celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win with our new book

Eagles practice observations

The defense seemed to win the day with several big plays against the first unit on offense. Rookie Jihaad Campbell had a “sack” of Hurts, as did Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith.

With the offense backed up to the 5, Nolan Smith caught a deflected pass and returned it for a touchdown. Later, Moro Ojomo batted down a Hurts pass at the line of scrimmage.

Quinyon Mitchell once again showed his excellence by providing tight coverage on DeVonta Smith. He broke up a deep pass for Smith down the sideline, then broke up another on a quick slant to Smith.

The offense’s best play came on a Hurts to Smith connection from the 30 into the end zone. Smith got behind Cooper DeJean as Hurts floated the ball in to Smith just before safety Sydney Brown arrived.

Tanner McKee’s best play came on a red zone touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on X @Mfranknfl. Read his coverage of the Eagles’ championship season in “Flying High,” a new hardcover coffee-table book from Delaware Online/The News Journal. Details at Fly.ChampsBook.com