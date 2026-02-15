Gorillaz to Make 'SNL' Debut on Ryan Gosling-Hosted Episode

Gorillaz are set to make their Saturday Night Live debut next month on the March 7 episode hosted by Ryan Gosling, NBC announced Thursday (Feb. 12).
The Damon Albarn-fronted animated band formed in 1998 but has never performed on SNL before. Gorillaz are set to release their ninth studio album, The Mountain, on Feb. 27. Five songs have already been released from the project, including the Jan. 15 drop “The Hardest Thing” / “Orange County.”
Gosling, however, is an SNL vet: The actor is returning for his fourth time as host, with stints in 2015, 2017 and 2024. He’ll be promoting his new sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary, which hits theaters on March 20. Gosling made his Billboard Hot 100 debut back in 2023 when “I’m Just Ken,” from the Barbie movie, peaked at No. 87.
Thursday’s announcement also revealed that there will be a March 14 episode, though the host and musical guest have yet to be announced.
The next Saturday Night Live episode is set for Feb. 28 with previously announced host Connor Storrie, one of the breakthrough lead actors from HBO’s Heated Rivalry, and musical guest Mumford & Sons, whose sixth studio album Prizefighter is due Feb. 20. Storrie will make his SNL debut, while Mumford have played on the show three times before. The British band first performed on SNL in September 2012 and were also musical guests in 2015 and 2018.
Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and streams on Peacock. (See all the options to watch SNL here.)
Get weekly rundowns straight to your inbox