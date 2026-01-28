Gracie Abrams Ditches Her Bob for a French Girl-Coded Pixie Crop

Paris Haute Couture Week is in full swing, and while it’s mostly about the fashion…it’s not all about the fashion. At Matthieu Blazy’s hotly anticipated Chanel haute couture debut, singer Gracie Abrams was on the front row–and sporting a chic new hairstyle.
Abrams arrived for the show dressed in a black, white and canary yellow Chanel houndstooth jacket styled with beige trousers and cap-toe heels. But it was her new, French-girl coded pixie cut that caught the attention of team Vogue. “Very Audrey Tautou,” my colleague Liam Hess observed.
