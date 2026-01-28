Suns' Dillon Brooks close to suspension for techs, flagrant fouls

Suns’ Dillon Brooks, Devin Booker address Brooks’ 14th technical foul
Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker address Brooks’ bounce-back game against the Brooklyn Nets and his 14th technical foul of the season.
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is now one technical foul from a one-game suspension after having two technical fouls rescinded this season.
Brooks picked up his 15th technical foul late in the first half of Tuesday’s game Jan. 27, against the Brooklyn Nets at Mortgage Matchup Center.
A 16th technical foul results in a one-game suspension.
Getting tangled up with Nets rookie Egor Dëmin on the baseline, Brooks initially had his hands up.
As he tried to remove himself, Brooks extended his arms and Dëmin fell into spectators sitting courtside.
Dëmin was called for the foul, but after review, Brooks received a tech with 27 seconds left in the first half. Brooks also drew a technical foul late in the fourth quarter of Phoenix’s win Jan. 19 in Brooklyn.
Brooks is also now close to suspension for Flagrant 1 penalty fouls.
The Suns forward tied Minnesota Timberwolves big Rudy Gobert for most flagrant penalty 1 calls in the NBA this season with four after drawing one in the first quarter Tuesday.
This is based off a list of technical fouls, flagrant fouls and flops the NBA updates throughout the season.
The league last updated the flagrant fouls through games played on Jan. 19.
Brooks was reaching for a loose ball in the paint on offense and made contact to the groin area of Nets big Nic Claxton, who bent over in reaction, with 7:01 left in the first quarter.
Players receive one point for Flagrant 1 fouls and two points for Flagrant 2 fouls.
If the player’s season total exceeds five points, he’ll receive an automatic suspension following the game in which his point total exceeds five points and for each additional flagrant foul committed during that season.
The NBA provides a breakdown on how the flagrant fouls can add up to a suspension.
Player at 4 points commits a Flagrant 2 foul: automatic one-game suspension
Player at or 5 or 6 points commits a Flagrant 1 foul: automatic one-game suspension
Player at 5 or 6 points commits a Flagrant 2 foul: automatic two-game suspension
Player at 7 points or more commits a Flagrant 1 or 2 foul: automatic two-game suspension.
