Grammys 2026: Paris Hilton on Who Is Stricter Parent: Her or Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is keeping it simple when it comes to raising her kids.
Ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards happening at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 1, the Simple Life alum got candid about her parenting style for her and husband Carter Reum’s two kids Phoenix, 3, and London, 2.
“I’m not strict,” Paris exclusively shared with E! News at the Clive Davis’ 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala Jan. 31. “I’m just the fun mom.”
The 44-year-old added, “I love to do art with them, have fun with them.”
And her techniques differ slightly from Carter, as she noted, “They stay up late with me. Carter’s always like, ‘They have to go to bed.’”
In fact, the toddlers are so on the same wavelength as their mom, they were ready to head the Clive Davis party with her when they saw her getting ready.
“They were both saying that they wanna come,” Paris laughed, “so I felt bad ‘cause I was like, ‘You guys can’t come, it’s a party.’”