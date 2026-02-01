Is Lakers guard playing against Knicks?

Heading into a huge Sunday Night Basketball (SNB) matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers might have some promising news regarding one of their most important players.
Star guard Austin Reaves, who has missed the Lakers’ last 18 games with a calf strain, is listed as questionable for the nationally televised game on NBC. He was already upgraded to questionable status this past Friday. That presumably means Reaves’ return to the Lakers’ lineup could come any night now. Yes, perhaps even against the Knicks on Sunday night.
Needless to say, slotting Reaves back into the Lakers’ rotation would be a massive boost for Los Angeles:
Making Reaves’ return a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, with the entire country watching, would be quite the spectacle. We’ll see how the Lakers and Reaves manage his return to play.