4th-BAQ, 85k, Msw, 2yo, f, 6 1/2f, 2:37 p.m. ET
Irresistible (Munnings), a half-sister to GISW Kingsbarns (Uncle Mo), debuts for Todd Pletcher. The $700,000 KEESEP yearling is owned in partnership by Bass Stables and Cheyenne Stables. Ricardo Santana, Jr. rides.
Ms Sophistication (Into Mischief), a $525,000 EASMAY 2-year-old purchase by Colts Neck Stables, also gets her career started here. The daughter of GSP Divine Elegance (Uncle Mo) has been working sharply for her debut.
The field of nine also includes Glen Hill Farm’s $500,000 KEESEP yearling purchase The Happy Tree (Uncle Mo), a full-sister to narrow GI Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies runner-up Donna Veloce. TJCIS PPS
