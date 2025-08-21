Meet the new Weasley children.

With shooting on HBO‘s “Harry Potter” series now in full swing at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios in the U.K., the casting for four of Ron Weasley’s siblings — Fred, George, Percy and Ginny — has been revealed.

Twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland will star as Fred and George Weasley, Ruari Spooner is Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane is Ginny Weasley. The news was announced alongside a photo of the on-screen siblings, including Alastair Stout as Ron, huddled together for a selfie.

“Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough…” the caption on HBO’s Instagram post reads, referring to the family’s second eldest son, who moved to Romania after graduating from Hogwarts to study dragons. Who will play Bill, the first Weasley child — a role originated by Domhnall Gleeson in the films — also remains to be seen.

HBO recently unveiled the first look of young newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and later showed a beardy Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Alongside McLaughlin as Harry and Stout as Ron, Arabella Stanton stars as Hermione Granger. The young trio were selected from more than 30,000 actors who auditioned in a casting call last fall.

The main cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Filming on Season 1 is expected to last until spring of 2026, with Season 2 starting production a few months later. Each of the seven “Harry Potter” books will make up an entire season.

The series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max (where available) and is led by showrunner and writer Francesca Gardiner (“His Dark Materials,” “Killing Eve”) and director Mark Mylod (“Succession”). Gardiner and Mylod are executive producing alongside series author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The “Harry Potter” series is being made by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.