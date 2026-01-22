Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour and 30-Date Madison Square Garden Residency

At long last, Harry Styles fans can cease spinning out waiting for him. He’s heading back on tour — and it includes an unprecedented stay in New York City.
The music icon announced that he will hit the road this year for a trot around the world in what Styles is calling the “Together Together” tour. He’ll stop in major cities — Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, Sydney and New York City — the latter where he’ll lead a massive 30-date residency at Madison Square Garden.
The New York City leg of the tour goes Aug. 26 through Halloween and includes two “Harry-ween” shows on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Jamie xx will join the residency as a special guest as well.
Styles shared the news hours before he releases his new single, “Aperture,” the first off his anticipated fourth album. “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” out March 6, follows 2022’s “Harry’s House,” which earned Styles the coveted album of the year Grammy in 2023.