Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore arrives in Washtenaw County court Ex-Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore arrives at District 14A court in Washtenaw County for his probable cause hearing on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Sherrone Moore was in court today, Thursday, Jan. 22, for a probable cause conference before a Washtenaw County judge at noon.

It was ultimately a rather uneventful appearance, as Moore’s lawyer and the prosecutor agreed to push his hearing back, but not much else happened.

Moore, fired with cause as Michigan football‘s coach on Dec. 10 for an inappropriate relationship with a staffer he later admitted to, will appear on criminal charges of third-degree home invasion, a felony.

He was arrested Dec. 10, hours after his firing, and appeared via video Dec. 12 from a jail cell for his arraignment. Moore, 39, was released later that day on $25,000 bond, required to wear a GPS tether, continue mental health treatment and forbidden to have any contact with the former staffer.

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has arrived at the Washtenaw County Courthouse with his attorney Ellen Michaels. pic.twitter.com/mDf5572IHI — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) January 22, 2026

Here’s a recap of what we did learn in the courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 22:

Prosecutors response is due by Feb. 2, 2026 for the motion to quash arrest warrant.

A hearing on the motion has been set for Tuesday Feb. 17, 2026 at 2 p.m – it has been set for an in person hearing.

Depending on result of motion, there may be another date set, but Judge J. Cedric Simpson “won’t deal with that at this point.”

He has adjourned the probable cause conference to March 19, 2026 at 9 a.m.

Defense has filed a motion to quash Moore’s arrest warrant. Moore’s attorney would like separate dates for this motion and the probable cause conference.

“Presumably you’re talking about three hearings,” Judge Simpson said. “There will be a hearing for the motion … then I’d have to set the evidentiary hearing. Then we would have to set the PCC (probable cause conference).”

Prosecution obtained a copy of this motion on Thursday morning and has had “opportunity to begin to go through it … has not gone through it in its entirety.” Prosecution requests “at least a week” to go over the motion.

The defense has requested another 30 days for discovery in relation to “phone records” and “Title IX documents.” Prosecution says whether 30 days is sufficient would be “questionable.” Both the prosecution and defense are trying to obtain the documents.

“There were statements made and things done earlier that day [when Moore was arrested] made by the complaining witness that will be important to this investigation because credibility will always be an issue,” Moore’s attorney said.

Flanked by his wife and attorney, Sherrone Moore has arrived in Courtroom C for his hearing.

Judge Cedric Simpson has arrived in the courtroom and proceedings have begun – but not for Moore’s case. Other citizens who also have their hearings for today are underway. Unclear where Moore is in the order on the docket.

Moore’s hearing is scheduled for courtroom C, however he was ushered into courtroom B with his wife, Kelli, and attorney. Live video feed showed he’s sitting next to Kelli, however other defendants who are set for hearings in this courtroom are already in here. A clerk has come in to let everybody know “we will get started in just a minute.”

It was a court order for Moore to wear a tracking device after he was granted release on bond, but shocking nonetheless to see the device on Moore’s left ankle, which he had to flash to security for setting off the metal detector as he entered.

After the former Michigan coach allegedly had an affair with a staff member that led to his firing, his wife is standing by him, at least publicly, as she arrived in Washtenaw County court for his probable cause hearing on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Moore walked into the courthouse at 11:48 with Michaels. He’s wearing a charcoal suit, white shirt, black tie and black overcoat. He’s about to proceed to Courtroom C where the hearing is scheduled to be held in just a few moments.

The former ex-Michigan football court will be in court for his probable cause hearing at Noon. Court documents leading up to the proceeding showed that he was scheduled for 9 a.m., however clerks inside the 14A-1 district court tell the Free Press his hearing has been officially slotted for noon.

[ Tears and tantrums: How Michigan’s culture melted under Sherrone Moore ]

“It’s not an evidentiary hearing, it’s an informal: Can we resolve this case?” said Scott Grabel, an Ann Arbor-based criminal defense lawyer.

Michigan law outlines four purposes for the probable cause conference, frequently referred to as a PCC. Prosecutors and the defense meet before a judge to discuss:

A plea agreement.

Any changes to a defendant’s bond.

Any “stipulations and procedural aspects of the case.” Frequently, this means questions about obtaining evidence, referred to as “discovery.”

Any other relevant matters.

Moore’s wife, Kelli Moore, made a 911 call over concerns he was going to kill himself after he had been fired by Michigan.

On the Dec. 10 call (audio at the top of the page), Kelli said she was “worried my husband is going to hurt himself … he said he’s trying to kill himself.”

The couple married in 2015 and has three daughters.

READ MORE: Sherrone Moore back in court today. Here’s what could happen

Moore was arrested hours after Michigan fired him; a termination letter obtained by the Free Press indicates Moore had an affair with a fellow staff member and then lied about it when asked by the University.

After his firing, police say Moore went to the home of the woman, an executive assistant, with whom he allegedly had an affair for nearly two years. According to police records, he held butter knives to his neck and threatened to harm himself, although the woman told police he also pointed the knives at her and said, “You ruined my life. You ruined my life.”

Moore admitted to police he had an affair with the woman, but denied threatening her, records show. He was not charged with assault. He was released in mid-December after his wife posted a $25,000 bond.

The formal charges against Moore include:

One count of third-degree felony home invasion, a felony. The charging document indicates this count comes with a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

One count misdemeanor stalking related to a domestic relationship. The charging document indicates this count comes with a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison, a $1,000 fine and 5 years probation.

One count misdemeanor breaking and entering. The charging document indicates this count comes with a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Third-degree home invasion frequently results in no time behind bars, experts say.

First-degree home invasion often means prison time, but Moore avoided that charge, for now, despite there being enough evidence − based on publicly available information presented by law enforcement − to make the case for first-degree, according to Grabel.

Moore is due in court today, Thursday, Jan. 22, for his probable cause conference.

Moore, his team of lawyers and the prosecutors will have a hearing in District 14A court before Judge J. Cedric Simpson.