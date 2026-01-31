Heidi Klum Shirtless Under Fur Coat Teasing New Song With Diplo

Heidi Klum never met a top she didn’t want to immediately take off … and she’s using her love for the nude to push a new musical venture.
The supermodel is promoting her new song with Diplo by, you guessed it, going topless … which is her signature move.
In a social media post teasing the upcoming track, Heidi is letting the girls breathe under a white furry coat … and she’s wearing some sexy lingerie bottoms, along with some knee-high boots.
The song is called “Red Eye” but Heidi isn’t on a plane here … instead, she’s got boots on the ground … in the middle of some train tracks. Makes sense.
Heidi says the new song is for the 21st season of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” … and it’s available to stream February 13 … the day before Valentine’s Day.