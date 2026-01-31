Photo By – Reuters Connect. Bryce Lindsey of the Villanova Wildcats.

Call it the UConn consolation bracket.

Both the Providence Friars and Villanova Wildcats came up just short of pulling off upsets against the No. 2 Huskies in their most recent outings.

Now, two struggling Big East foes look to flip the script when they square off against each other.

Providence and Villanova have each covered the spread in three of their last four games, but the results haven’t followed, as the pair has combined for eight single-digit losses and three overtime defeats in January.

Our Providence vs. Villanova predictions and college basketball picks call for Villanova to finally taste success and get a cover on Friday, January 30.

Providence vs Villanova prediction

Providence vs Villanova best bet: Villanova -8.5 (-110)

The Villanova Wildcats led UConn down the stretch and again in overtime last Saturday before losing by eight. The Wildcats also fell to St. John’s the Saturday before and have lost two of three, both to Quad I teams.

Nova is just 3-4 against Quad I this year, but is unbeaten in 10 games against Quad III (like Providence) or lower.

The Providence Friars played UConn on Tuesday and lost by 6. The Fryars have lost three straight by a total of 10 points. Providence has won just once in seven games since Jan. 3 but is 4-3 ATS over that stretch.

Villanova will be a Quad I game for the Fryars, who are just 1-5 against the top-tier foes this season, and 1-6 against Quad II teams. Villanova won and covered at Providence in the first clash between the teams, 17 days ago.

Providence’s shaky defense could be the key factor. The Fryars are ranked No 341 in 3-point shooting defense. Nova hits 36.3% of its threes, good for No. 54 in the nation.

The Wildcats were 10-of-28 from three in Providence and had a .578 effective shooting percentage.

Providence has allowed an effective shooting rate of .570 or higher five times in the last seven games and has surrendered more than 1.15 points per possession in the last seven games.

Providence vs Villanova same-game parlay

Nova has eclipsed the full game total in six of its last seven, as has Providence. Nova should shoot better at home, which will help push this one Over.

Bruce Lindsay has scored 11 or fewer points in his last six games, including finishing with single digits in four of them.

Providence vs Villanova SGP

Villanova -8.5

Over 156.5

Bryce Lindsay Under 12.5 Points

Our beyond the arc SGP: Sell High!

This seems unusually low for Jaylin Sellers’ points total. He’s averaging 16.1 points per game on the season and has reached 18+ in four of his last five contests.

Sellers has also reached the free-throw line at least 13 times twice in his last three games and leads the Big East in free-throw accuracy.

Providence vs Villanova SGP

Villanova -8.5

Over 156.5

Bryce Lindsay Under 12.5 Points

Jaylin Sellers Over 14.5 points

Providence vs Villanova odds

Spread : Providence +8 (-105) | Villanova -8 (-115)

: Providence +8 (-105) | Villanova -8 (-115) Moneyline : Providence +316 | Villanova -400

: Providence +316 | Villanova -400 Over/Under: Over 159 (-110) | Under 159 (-110)

Providence vs Villanova betting trend to know

Providence has hit the game total Over in 20 of its last 32 games. Find more college basketball betting trends for Providence vs. Villanova.

How to watch Providence vs Villanova

Location Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA Date Friday, January 30, 2026 Tip-off 7:00 p.m. ET TV FS1

Providence vs Villanova key injuries

