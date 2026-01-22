Here’s How to Vote Live on Star Search, Premiering LIVE Tonight on Netflix

Legendary talent competition Star Search premieres live on Netflix tonight at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT — and this time, you’re part of the show. Hosted by Emmy- and Golden Globe–nominated actor Anthony Anderson, with judges Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen, the 2026 Star Search reboot introduces a new era of live, high-stakes competition where musicians, dancers, comedians, juniors, and variety acts perform onstage — and for the first time ever, viewer votes on Netflix will determine, in real time, who advances in the competition and who is knocked out.

Below, find everything you need to know before the premiere, including how to vote, what’s new in the reboot, when episodes air, and how the live format works across devices.

How to Vote on Netflix’s Star search

Real-time voting is a brand-new feature on Netflix — and for Star Search, it puts you in the judge’s seat. Here’s how it works.

1. Watch the episode LIVE

To vote, you need to watch Star Search as it streams live.

If you rewind, pause for too long, or join late, you will miss the limited voting window.

Live episodes air Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, starting Jan. 20, 2026.

2. Use a supported device

Real-time voting is available on most newer devices, including:

Smart TVs

Streaming devices (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, etc.)

Mobile apps (iOS and Android)

Voting is not available on web browsers.

If you’re watching on a laptop — grab your phone or switch to TV before the voting window opens. For more information, visit the Netflix Help Center.

3. Follow the on-screen prompts

When it’s time to vote, a 1–5 star rating prompt will appear on your screen.

On TV: Use your remote to select 1–5 stars for each performance.

Use your remote to select for each performance. On the Netflix mobile app: Tap the number of stars you want to give.

You can submit one rating per Netflix profile per performance, and once submitted, your vote is final.

Results for each voting round are revealed live during the episode — no waiting until next week.

4. Keep watching — you’ll be able to vote more than once per show.

Voting happens multiple times per episode, with rounds opening during select moments throughout the show — and all votes build toward the live finale, where the audience helps choose the winner.

Be sure to stay tuned during each performance break. Voting prompts appear only during designated windows.

FAQS

How many times can I vote? You can vote one time per profile for each voting window. What languages is the voting interface available in? The voting interface is in English, but anyone is able to vote, regardless of language settings. Which devices are supported? Real-time voting is available while watching live on TVs and TV streaming devices, and on mobile devices. Most newer devices are supported. Real-time voting is not available while watching on web browsers. If you’re getting a message to watch live on a supported device to vote, your device doesn’t support real-time voting, and you’ll need to watch on a different device to be able to vote. TVs, TV streaming devices, and game consoles

Make sure the device is updated. If you’re not sure how to update the system software on your device, check your owner’s manual or contact the manufacturer. Android phones and tablets

Requires Android 9 or later and the latest Netflix app version from the Google Play Store. See How to update the Netflix app on your Android device. iPhone and iPad

Requires iOS/iPadOS 17 or later and the latest Netflix app version from the App Store. Learn how to update your iPhone or iPad.

Your Voting Checklist At A Glance

Here’s what you need to vote during weekly live episodes of Star Search

✔ The ability to watch live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

✔ A supported device (TV or mobile app)

✔ A designated voter: You only get one vote per profile, so if you’re watching with friends, be sure to pick a captain and be ready to plead your case.

Star Search Weekly Performance Results

Want to know who performed, who advanced, and who stole the show each week? We’re tracking every episode of Star Search with updated results, standout performances, and week-by-week winners — all in one place.

What’s new in the 2026 Star Search reboot?

The 2026 Star Search reboot builds on the legacy that launched stars like Dave Chappelle, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake, but reimagines the show for a live, fan-powered era. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the new Star Search features an expert panel of judges, a broader mix of performers (from musicians and dancers to comedians, juniors, and variety acts), and — most importantly — real-time audience voting that directly shapes the competition as it unfolds.

Every performance, reveal, and elimination happens live, meaning a single vote can be life-changing. For a full breakdown of the format, judges, and who’s behind the reboot, click here.

When Does Star Search Premiere?

Tune in on time — and on a supported device — so you don’t miss the first voting moment.

Premiere: Jan. 20, 2026

Live Episodes: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Airtime: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Where: Streaming LIVE on Netflix