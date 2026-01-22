• Carolina returns to the Smith Center for the only home game in a five-game stretch on Wednesday, January 21, when the Tar Heels play host to Notre Dame.• The game tips at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 (Kevin Brown and Cory Alexander).• UNC is 14-4 overall, 2-3 in the ACC after losing twice in California, 95-90 to Stanford and 84-78 at Cal.• The Irish are 10-8 overall and 1-4 in ACC play. Notre Dame’s 89-76 loss at Virginia Tech was its fourth in a row and fifth in the last six games. The Irish’s one win in those six games was a 47-40 victory at Stanford on December 30.• Carolina fell to No. 22 in the country in Monday’s Associated Press poll.• The Tar Heels are 11-0 in the Smith Center this season, including a win over Kansas and ACC victories over Florida State and Wake Forest.• The 87-84 win over Wake Forest on January 10 was UNC’s 500th in the Smith Center, where the Tar Heels are 500-90 in 41 seasons.• Wednesday’s game vs. Notre Dame is three days past the 40th anniversary of the first game in the Smith Center. On 1/18/1986, the top-ranked Tar Heels defeated No. 3 Duke, 95-92, behind Steve Hale’s 28 points.• Even with a three-point win over Wake Forest, a game the Tar Heels led by 15 with 9:24 to play, Carolina has won its 11 home games this season by an average margin of 22.2 points. The win over the Demon Deacons was the only home game decided by fewer than a dozen points.• Carolina is shooting 48.9% from the floor and holding the opponents to 34.6% at home, while outscoring the opponents from three-point range by one per game.• Three-point shooting, specifically three-point defense, was a major difference in the Tar Heels’ three ACC losses, all of which came on the road. SMU made 14 of 27 (51.9%), Stanford hit 16 of 28 (57.1%) and Cal connected on 14 of 26 (53.8%). Those three teams combined to outscore the Tar Heels, 132-81, from three-point range, shot a combined 55.7% from the floor and averaged 92.0 points.• In the three ACC losses, UNC averaged 83.7 points, shot 50.9% from the floor and made 9.0 threes per game.• Last Saturday in Berkeley, the Bears dashed to a 7-0 lead, led by 17 at the break and by as many as 20 points before the Tar Heels rallied to pull within 81-78 with 19 seconds to play.• The Bears scored 10 of their first 12 points on second-chance opportunities and made 10 of their 14 three-pointers in the opening half.led UNC with 17 points (the 12th time he has led the Tar Heels in scoring),had his ninth double-double with 14 &10 and freshmanhit four threes in his first start.

UNC-NOTRE DAME



• Carolina has won five in a row and is 32-9 all-time against the Irish.



• That includes 16-5 in ACC games and 10-1 in Chapel Hill (9-1 in the Smith Center)



• Carolina has won six in a row in the Smith Center, dating back to a 71-70 Irish win in 2015.



• The Tar Heels won both games last season, including 74-73 in Notre Dame and 76-56 in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte.

CAROLINA & THE ACC



• This is the 73rd season of competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels were a charter member of the league, which began play in the 1953-54 season.



• Carolina is the only school with 50 or more combined ACC men’s basketball championships (33 regular season and 18 Tournament). Duke is second with 44 (21 regular season and 23 Tournament) and NC State is next with 18 (seven regular season and 11 Tournament).



• Hubert Davis is 58-27 in regular-season ACC games. Only one other team has more ACC wins in the last five seasons.



• Davis led the Tar Heels to ACC records of 15-5, 11-9, 17-3 and 13-7 in the previous four seasons. The 2023-24 team won the regular-season title, Carolina’s 33rd.



• Carolina is 773-323 (.705) in regular-season ACC games. The 773 wins are the most in ACC history. Duke is second with 744.

FRONTCOURT FORCE



• Junior center Henri Veesaar and freshman forward Caleb Wilson are on pace to become the first pair in ACC history to average 17 points and nine rebounds and shoot 55% from the floor (research courtesy of Jody Zeugner).



• Veesaar and Wilson are combining for 36.9 points and 19.7 rebounds per game. They have blocked 45 shots, have 86 assists, shot 60.7% from the floor and attempted 222 free throws.



• Wilson is averaging 19.7 points and 10.6 rebounds. Veesaar is averaging 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds.



• The last pair of Tar Heels to average at least 17 points in a season were Michael Jordan (19.6) and Sam Perkins (17.6) in 1983-84.



• Four times this season, both players have scored 20 points. Against Wake Forest and Stanford, they combined to shoot 37 for 47 from the floor, the highest combined field goal percentage (78.7%) for two players in consecutive games in UNC history among players with 20 or more field goal attempts.



• Previously, the highest field goal percentage for two players in consecutive games was 76.4% by Larry Miller and Bobby Lewis against Ohio State and Richmond in December 1965.



• Combined, they have 20 double-doubles and scored 20 or more points 17 times.



• Wilson and Veesaar are the first pair of Tar Heels to average 9.0 rebounds in the same season since John Henson (9.9) and Tyler Zeller (9.6) in 2011-12.



• Per BartTorvik.com, Wilson leads the country in dunks with 57, while Veesaar is sixth with 40.



• Either Veesaar or Wilson has led the team in scoring and rebounding in 16 of the first 18 games.



• They account for 45.1% of Carolina’s scoring, 48.4% of the rebounds and 47.7% of the field goals made.

DOUBLE TROUBLE



• Caleb Wilson (11) and Henri Veesaar (9) rank fifth & 15th, respectively, in the nation in double-doubles.



• Veesaar and Wilson both have recorded double-doubles in points and rebounds seven times (NC Central, St. Bonaventure, Kentucky, Georgetown, Ohio State, ECU and Florida State).



• Their seven games with double-doubles by both players already equal the third-most in a season by a pair of Tar Heels.

DOUBLE-DOUBLES BY TWO TAR HEELS, SEASON



John Henson & Tyler Zeller 2011-12 9



Rusty Clark & Larry Miller 1966-67 8



Henri Veesaar & Caleb Wilson , 2025-26 7



Pete Brennan & Lennie Rosenbluth 1955-56 7



Phil Ford & Mitch Kupchak 1975-76 6



Lee Dedmon & Charlie Scott 1969-70 6



Brennan & Rosenbluth 1956-57 6



Brennan & Joe Quigg 1956-57 6

WILSON: MID-SEASON AWARDS CANDIDATE



• Caleb Wilson is one of the most productive and engaging freshman in Carolina Basketball history.



• Wilson is one of 25 players named to the midseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, presented to the National Player of the Year by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, and the USBWA’s Oscar Roberston Trophy.



• He was also one of 15 players named to the Midseason Watch List for the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year award.



• The 6-10 Atlanta native has made an immediate impact on the Tar Heel record book, becoming the first freshman to score 20 or more points in six consecutive games. The previous record was five by College Basketball Hall of Famer Phil Ford in 1974-75.



• Wilson has scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a season-high 26-point performance at Stanford. His 12 20-point games are the most by a freshman since Tyler Hansbrough set UNC’s single-season rookie record with 14 in 2005-06.



• Hansbrough, Rashad McCants, Wilson and Ford are the only UNC freshmen with 10 or more 20-point games.

20-Point Games by a UNC Freshman



Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-06 14



Caleb Wilson , 2025-26 12



Rashad McCants, 2002-03 12



Phil Ford, 1974-75 10

• Wilson leads the Tar Heels in scoring, rebounding, offensive rebounds, steals, free throws (made and attempted) and blocks.



• His scoring average of 19.7 points per game is on pace to set the UNC freshman record.

SINGLE-SEASON SCORING, UNC FRESHMAN



19.7 Caleb Wilson , 2025-26



18.9 Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-06



18.5 Cole Anthony, 2019-20



17.0 Rashad McCants, 2002-03



16.7 Joseph Forte, 1999-2000

• Hansbrough (in 2005-06) is the only Tar Heel freshman to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding. He also led the team as a freshman in steals. No Tar Heel freshman has ever led the team in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals.



• Joseph Forte (16.7 ppg in 1999-2000), McCants (17.0 in 2002-03), Hansbrough (18.9 in 2005-06), Harrison Barnes (co-leader at 15.7 in 2010-11) and Cole Anthony (18.5 in 2019-20) are the freshmen who have led UNC in scoring.



• Hansbrough (7.8 rpg in 2005-06), Antawn Jamison (9.7 in 1995-96) and J.R. Reid (7.4 in 1986-87) are the freshmen who led UNC in rebounding.



• Wilson is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game. The UNC freshman record is 9.6 per game in 1995-96 by Jamison.

SINGLE-SEASON REBOUNDING, UNC FRESHMAN



10.6 Caleb Wilson , 2025-26



9.6 Antawn Jamison, 1995-96



8.3 Armando Bacot, 2019-20



7.8 Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-06



7.8 Sam Perkins, 1980-81

• Eighteen Tar Heels have averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in a season, but none of them were a freshman.



• Wilson leads the country with 57 dunks, six more than any other player (through January 20).



• He has scored in double figures in all 18 games and has 11 double-doubles. He has 12 or more rebounds in 10 of his 11 double-doubles, including a season-high 16 vs. Florida State.

Double-Doubles by a UNC Freshman



(all points and rebounds)



13 Antawn Jamison, 1995-96



11 Caleb Wilson , 2025-26



11 Armando Bacot, 2019-20



9 J.R. Reid, 1986-87



9 Sam Perkins, 1980-81

• Wilson has equaled the second-longest streak of double-figure scoring games (18) by a UNC freshman to begin a season. Only McCants (20 in 2002-03) has more. Wilson is tied with Brandan Wright, who began his career with 18 straight in 2006-07.



• Wilson leads the ACC in double-doubles (11) and rebounds per game (10.6). He leads all freshmen nationally in double-doubles and is second in rebounding.



• In Carolina’s 79-66 win over Florida State on December 30, Wilson became the sixth Tar Heel ever with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game, joining an illustrious list of Tar Heels that includes Billy Cunningham, Mitch Kupchak, James Worthy, Joseph Forte and Luke Maye.



• Against the Seminoles, Wilson became the third Tar Heel ever to lead UNC outright in a game in points, rebounds, assists and blocks (joining Jerry Stackhouse vs. Murray State on 3/17/1995 and Mike O’Koren vs. Detroit on 12/4/1978).



• Wilson set a UNC freshman record with four consecutive double-doubles against Radford, NC Central, Navy and St. Bonaventure. Bacot (twice), Jamison and O’Koren were the only Tar Heel freshmen with three in a row.



• Against Navy, he became the first Tar Heel ever to score 23 points, grab 12 rebounds, make three blocks and have four steals in any game.



• He netted 22 points vs. Central Arkansas and 24 vs. Kansas to become the first Tar Heel freshman ever to score more than 20 points in his first two games.



• Wilson compiled a game-high 24 points with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win over Kansas. He became just the second Tar Heel freshman (with Coby White against Virginia Tech in 2018-19) and the fourth Tar Heel regardless of class (with Walter Davis and O’Koren) to have at least 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a game.



• His 22 points in the opener vs. Central Arkansas were the fourth-most by a Tar Heel freshman in his debut since first-year players became eligible in 1972-73.

VEESAAR A DUAL THREAT



• Red-shirt junior center Henri Veesaar , a transfer from Arizona, leads the team in field goal shooting (64.3%) and three-point accuracy (49.0%), is second in scoring (17.2), rebounding (9.1) and blocks (20).



• His field goal percentage is the eighth-highest in a season by a Tar Heel.



• The Estonia native scored the game-winner against Ohio State, had a game-high 17 points in the win at Kentucky and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds in the win over Georgetown.



• Veesaar has nine double-doubles as a Tar Heel, the first nine of his collegiate career. He played in 66 games over two seasons at Arizona.



• He is second in the ACC and 12th in the country in field goal shooting and second in the ACC and 15th nationally in double-doubles. He’s also fifth in the ACC in rebounding and ninth in points per game.



• Veesaar has set numerous career bests as a Tar Heel, including points (26 vs. ETSU and Stanford), rebounds (15 vs. Georgetown), offensive rebounds (six vs. Florida State), blocks (five vs. NC Central), assists (five vs. Ohio State) and three-pointers (four vs. ECU).



• He has established career highs in rebounds four times – 10 vs. Central Arkansas, 11 vs. NC Central, 13 vs. St. Bonaventure and 15 vs. Georgetown.



• He has scored 20 or more points five times – 26 vs. ETSU and Stanford, 25 vs. Wake Forest, 24 vs. the Bonnies and 20 vs. Kansas. He had one 20-point game in his first two seasons at Arizona.



• Veesaar leads UNC in plus/minus at plus 249 and has led the Tar Heels in plus/minus five times, which also leads the team.

HENRI THE FIRST



• Henri Veesaar is Carolina’s first 7-footer ever to make multiple three-pointers.



• Veesaar is 24 for 49 from three and leads the team in three-point percentage (.490).



• He is second on the team in three-pointers, just one off the lead.



• Prior to this season, two 7-footers made one three apiece. Serge Zwikker made a three in the ACC semifinals vs. Tim Duncan’s Wake Forest Demon Deacons on 3/8/1997 and Walker Kessler made one vs. Northeastern on 2/17/2021.



• Veesaar has made two or more three-pointers eight times this season, including a career-high four vs. ECU.

TRENDING TOPICS



• The Tar Heels have dropped to 30th in the country in field goal percentage defense, holding their opponents to a combined 39.8% from the floor. They’ve held seven opponents below 35% and 10 under 40%.



• However, in the last four games, SMU, Wake Forest, Stanford and Cal have shot a combined 53.8% from the floor, making 128 of 238. Those four teams made a combined 58 of 116 from three-point range (50.0%).



• The opponents have tied the record for most three-pointers against UNC in two consecutive games (30), set records for the most in three (44), four (58) and five consecutive (70) games.



• SMU, Wake Forest, Stanford and Cal shot better than 50% from the floor in six of eight halves, something the opponents had only done twice in the previous 28 halves (second half by Michigan State and first half by Kentucky in consecutive games).



• Prior to the SMU game on January 3, Carolina had held six straight opponents below 40% shooting from the floor, the first time the defense had done that since 2014-15.



• The opponents’ field goal percentage (.398) is still the lowest allowed by Carolina since 2000-01, when the opponents shot 39.8%, which was the last time UNC held the opponents below 40% over the course of the season.



• UNC is 10-0 this season and 55-4 under head coach Hubert Davis when holding opponents under 40% from the floor and 0-4 this season and 6-19 under Davis when the opponents make 50%.



• The Tar Heel defense is still fourth in the country in two-point field goal percentage defense (43.6%) but has dropped to 25th in effective field goal percentage (46.4%).



• The Tar Heels held each of their first 14 opponents to fewer than 75 points. It was the first time Carolina held its 14 opponents under 75 points since 1981-82.



• Carolina is making 8.50 three-pointers per game, which just slightly trails the all-time UNC record (8.67 in 2018-19, when the Tar Heel lineup included Cameron Johnson, Coby White, Kenny Williams and Luke Maye).



• Five different Tar Heels have made at least 20 three-pointers, led by Luka Bogavac with 25 and Henri Veesaar with 24.

MOST THREE-POINTERS MADE PER GAME



8.67 in 2018-19 (312 in 36 games)



8.50 in 2025-26 (153 in 18 games)



8.41 in 2021-22 (328 in 39 games)



8.29 in 2002-03 (290 in 35 games)



8.25 in 1982-83 (132 in 16 games – ACC games only)

• Carolina is attempting 25.2 three-pointers per game, which would break the previous school record of 23.9 in 2018-19.

MOST THREE-POINTERS ATTEMPTED PER GAME



25.17 in 2025-26 (453 in 18 games)



23.94 in 2018-19 (862 in 36 games)



23.49 in 2021-22 (916 in 39 games)



23.49 in 2002-03 (822 in 35 games)



22.95 in 2017-18 (849 in 37 games)

• The Tar Heels are making 8.5 threes per game while allowing 8.3. UNC is in on track to make more 3FG than its opponents for the fifth consecutive year. From 2006-07 to 2019-20, Carolina made more 3FGs one time (in 2012-13).



• The Tar Heels have won 17 straight games when making more three-pointers than their opponent. However, the opponents have made more threes in all four of UNC’s losses this season (by a combined 18 in the four games).



• Including the loss at Stanford when UNC shot 58.2% from the floor, Carolina has made 50% or better of its field goal attempts in nine of the first 18 games. The Stanford game was the second loss in the last five years when Carolina shot 50% or better. The Tar Heels are 43-2 under Davis when they make at least 50% from the floor.



• Michigan State remains the only team this season that has outrebounded Carolina. The Tar Heels are 102-26 under Davis when they outrebound their opponents.



• Carolina is averaging 10.3 turnovers, which is the second-fewest per game in UNC history (10.08 in 2023-24).



• Including this season, Davis’ teams have produced the four-lowest turnover per game averages and five of the six-lowest in UNC history.



• Carolina’s assist/turnover ratio of 1.65 equals the best in UNC history (2015-16).



• Carolina is second in the ACC and is 23rd in the nation in assist/turnover ratio.



• The Tar Heels force 9.8 turnovers per game. Carolina is 339th in the nation in forced turnovers.

500 WINS IN THE SMITH CENTER



• This is the 41st season the Tar Heels are playing in the Dean E. Smith Center.



• The win over Wake Forest on January 10 was UNC’s 500th in the Smith Center.



• Carolina is 500-90 in regular-season and NIT games in the Smith Center.



• UNC became the ninth current ACC team with 500 or more wins in their respective home venues.



• Carolina has won 84.7% of its games in the Smith Center. Only one team in the ACC that has 500 or more wins in its current venue has a higher winning percentage (.850 by Duke). Syracuse and Virginia are the only other ACC teams that have won 80% of their games in their current home arenas.



• Carolina’s first win in the Smith Center came 40 years ago this week, on 1/18/1986, when No. 1-ranked UNC defeated No. 3 Duke, 95-92.



• Carolina is 259-71 (.785) in ACC games in the Smith Center.



• The Tar Heels have won 11 straight games in the Smith Center, all this season.



• UNC has played 46.3% of its home games in the Smith Center (590 of 1,274).



• Carolina has played 154 different opponents in regular-season or NIT games in the Smith Center.



• The Smith Center is the fifth home venue for the Tar Heels. Carolina has won 500 games in the Smith Center, 210 in Woollen Gym (1939-65), 170 in Carmichael Auditorium (1965-86, 2010), 130 in the Indoor Athletic Court (1924-38) and 63 in Bynum Gym (1911-23).

IN-SEASON AWARDS



• Freshman forward Caleb Wilson has earned National Player-of-the-Week honors twice this season. He was one of five players named National Player of the Week by the USBWA for the week of November 3-9 and he won the award from Andy Katz at NCAA March Madness for this play the week of December 15-21.



• Wilson also was named ACC Freshman of the Week twice, following the games against Central Arkansas and Kansas and against ETSU and Ohio State.



• He is the first Tar Heel to win multiple ACC Freshman-of-the-Week awards since Caleb Love was a two-time recipient in 2021.



• Wilson also was the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week after the Central Arkansas and Kansas games.



• Wilson was the first Tar Heel freshman to also win ACC Player-of-the-Week honors since Cole Anthony in 2019-20.



• Wilson became the eighth Tar Heel to win ACC Player-of-the-Week honors as a freshman, joining Jerry Stackhouse (1994), Antawn Jamison (1996), Rashad McCants (2003), Tyler Hansbrough (2006), Brandan Wright (2007), Coby White (2019) and Anthony.

PROBABLE STARTERS VS. NOTRE DAME



(based on the previous game at Cal)



3 – Derek Dixon , Freshman, Guard



7 – Seth Trimble , Senior, Guard



15 – Jarin Stevenson , R-Junior, Forward



8 – Caleb Wilson , Freshman, Forward



13 – Henri Veesaar , R-Junior, Center

• Seth Trimble started 18 of UNC’s 37 games last season. Even with Trimble’s return, this is the first season in which UNC did not return a player who started at least half the games in the previous season since 2005-06, when the Tar Heels replaced all five starters from a national championship team.



• Carolina’s probable starters against Notre Dame have made a combined 113 college starts. That includes 41 by Jarin Stevenson , 30 by Trimble, 23 by Henri Veesaar , 18 by freshman Caleb Wilson and one (in the previous game at Cal) by freshman Derek Dixon .



• UNC has used four different starting lineups in the first 18 games. Veesaar and Wilson have started all 18 games.

PRESEASON ALL-ACC, POLL



• The Tar Heels were picked to finish third in the 18-team Atlantic Coast Conference by the media at the ACC’s preseason media day in Charlotte.



• Caleb Wilson was voted to the league’s preseason All-ACC second team and the All-Freshman team.



• UNC was picked No. 25 in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll.



• This is the 69th different season in the 78-year history of the AP poll the Tar Heels have been ranked at any point in the AP poll.

HUBERT DAVIS: YEAR FIVE



• The 2025-26 season is Hubert Davis ‘ fifth as head coach at the University of North Carolina and his 14th on the coaching staff at his alma mater. He is the only Tar Heel head coach to win 20 or more games in each of his first four seasons.



• Davis, 55 (turns 56 on May 17, 2026), has won National and ACC Coach-of-the-Year honors, led the Tar Heels to a national title game appearance, 115 wins, a 58-27 record and 24 road wins in ACC regular-season play, a regular-season ACC title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Only one other team has won more ACC games in the last four years.



• Two of his players – RJ Davis and Armando Bacot – rank second and third, respectively, in all-time UNC scoring, set numerous records and earned national and All-ACC awards.



• Carolina won its 100th game under Davis in the 2025 ACC Tournament, making him the third-fastest coach in UNC history and the sixth-fastest in ACC history to win 100 games. Only Duke’s Vic Bubas, UNC’s Roy Williams and Frank McGuire, Wake Forest’s Skip Prosser and Maryland’s Lefty Driesell reached 100 wins in fewer games than Davis (who won his 100th in 143 games).



• Under Davis, Carolina is 8-3 in NCAA Tournament play, including wins against three national championship-winning coaches (Baylor’s Scott Drew, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo) and three other coaches who have taken teams to the Final Four (Marquette’s Shaka Smart, UCLA’s Mick Cronin and San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher).



• Davis has led the Tar Heels to 16 wins over nationally-ranked opponents, including eight over top-10 teams (No. 4 Duke, No. 4 Baylor and No. 9 Duke in 2022; No. 6 Virginia in 2023; and No. 10 Tennessee, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 7 Duke and No. 9 Duke in 2024).

2025-26 SCHEDULE NOTES



• In ACC play, the Tar Heels play host to Florida State, Wake Forest, Notre Dame (Jan. 21), Syracuse (Feb. 2), Duke (Feb. 7), Pitt (Feb. 14), Louisville (Feb. 23), Virginia Tech (Feb. 28) and Clemson (March 3).



• Carolina plays at SMU, Stanford, Cal, Virginia (Jan. 24), Georgia Tech (Jan. 31), Miami (Feb. 10), NC State (Feb. 17), Syracuse (Feb. 21) and Duke (March 7).



• UNC is not scheduled to play Boston College.



• This will mark the first season since 1919 the Tar Heels are not playing NC State in Chapel Hill.



• The Tar Heels played Kansas in Chapel Hill for the first time ever. Last year, the Jayhawks defeated UNC in Lawrence. The November 7 game was just the third on-campus matchup in 14 games between the Tar Heels and KU.



• The Tar Heels made their first trips as ACC opponents to SMU, Stanford and Cal.